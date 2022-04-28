Cryptocurrencies: what is its value this April 27

The cryptocurrencies They have experienced a boom in recent months motivated by the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the advertising of billionaires -such as Elon Musk- and the opening of governments, turning the digital currency into an attractive asset.

Given this scenario, more and more people are choosing to acquire cryptocurrencies with the hope of having an investment in the medium and long term, despite the volatility that characterizes them.

here we bring you the price of the main cryptocurrencies for this April 27, 2022:

Bitcoin

Price: $38,689,050

Change: -1.39%

ethereum

Price: $2,843.97

Change: -1.73%

Tether US

Price: $0.999

Change: +0.21%

BNB

Price: $386.60

Change: -1.10%

litecoin

Price: $99.90

Change: -1.19%

Price: $0.13

Change: -6.81%

This is how cryptocurrencies move this April 27. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency is a digital medium of exchange that does not physically exist and that is based on cryptography to ensure the integrity of transactions and maintain control in the creation of new units.

The first cryptocurrency to be born was bitcoin, in 2009 and since then other equally well-known cryptocurrencies have appeared such as litecoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, ripple, dogecoin, among others.

Cryptocurrencies have various characteristics that make them unique, such as not being regulated or controlled by any institution, they do not require intermediaries in transactions and accounting blocks are used to prevent new cryptocurrencies from being created illegally.

However, by not having regulators such as a central bank or similar entities, they are accused of being unreliable, volatile, promoting fraud, not having a legal framework that supports their users, allowing the operation of illegal activities, among others. plus.

To acquire them, you can buy or exchange the currency itself in specialized portals. Its value varies depending on the supply, demand and commitment of users, so it can change faster than traditional money, but the more people are interested and want to buy a given coin, the higher its price.

However, whoever invests in this type of digital asset must be very clear that this form brings with it a high risk to the capital, since, just as there may be an increase, it may also have an unexpected collapse and end the savings of its users.

Cryptocurrencies are in a boom. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Born after the financial crisis of 2008, bitcoin promoted a libertarian ideal and aimed to put traditional monetary and financial institutions in check. It was created by someone named Satoshi Nakamoto, but today his identity remains hidden.

According to a book published by Satoshi Nakamoto, the purpose of cryptocurrency was to “make online payments directly from one third party to another without going through a financial institution.”

This is how on January 3, 2009, he created the first block of 50 bitcoins. Currently, there are 21 million bitcoins in circulation and the money supply continues to increase with the continuous issuance of new units.

In 2013, this cryptocurrency, which was worth almost nothing in its early days, surpassed $1,000 and began to attract the attention of financial institutions. Months later, it faced its greatest crisis with the hacking of the MtGox platform directed by Mark Karpelès, where up to 80% of the units in circulation were exchanged.

Prices fell and it took three years for the cryptocurrency to recover. At the end of 2017, a new rally placed its value at $19,511. Today its price has exceeded 62 thousand or fallen to 35 thousand, also influenced by comments from investors such as Elon Musk.

Despite the progress and scope that Bitcoin and other digital assets have had, organizations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are still skeptical about the possible benefits of this type of cryptocurrency .

Others, such as the government of El Salvador, have given it their vote of confidence and on June 9, 2021, it became the first country to legalize bitcoin as legal currency. In addition, President Nayib Bukele announced his intention to create the first Bitcoin City in Conchagua and it would be financed through bitcoin-backed tokenized bonds.

Illustrative photo of the representation of a bitcoin. REUTERS/Given Ruvic/

Cryptocurrencies in Mexico: The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has determined that none of the institutions that participate in the national financial system may use or must allow operations of any kind through this means of payment. However, the country ranks 14th out of 27 nations that own digital currencies, surpassing Venezuela and Colombia, with around 13 million users in 2021, according to a Finder study.

Cryptocurrencies in Peru: The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCR) has made it clear that its mission is not to be the first or the second central bank to regulate the use of cryptocurrencies, due to the instability that characterizes them. However, days ago the president of the (BCR) assured that the BCR was working on its own digital currency project.

Cryptocurrencies in Colombia: In the South American nation there are more than 500 sites where it is allowed to pay with cryptocurrencies. In December 2021, it became the third country in the world with the highest growth of bitcoin owners, only surpassed by Russia and Norway, according to Finder.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine progresses, tensions have also grown in the financial markets, where not even cryptocurrencies have managed to escape the impacts that have led them to have mixed behavior in recent days.

After the wave of economic sanctions against the Vladimir Putin regime, there are several bets that Russia will resort to these digital currencies to face the punishments.

As a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the purchase of cryptocurrencies in rubles has skyrocketed, reaching all-time highs. Only bitcoin has registered increases of 15% with a value of up to 44 thousand dollars, this in a context in which the convenience of a currency not regulated by any body is being evaluated.

And it is that recently Russia and its main financial institutions have suffered the blows of the exclusion of the SWIFT interbank system, this coupled with the recent collapses of the Russian currency that keeps Russian citizens nervous and the asset blockades imposed by the European Union and the United States.

Given this scenario, the Russians have turned to cryptocurrencies, following the example of other nations such as North Korea and Iran, but they do not only resort to Bitcoin, but also to Tether. However, others such as Coinbase, Binance and FTX have chosen to turn their backs on the country and collaborate with the United States instead.

The use of cryptocurrencies has not been limited to Russia either, as the Ukrainian government has also received up to $17.1 million in these digital currencies, according to an analysis by Elliptic.

However, just as the cryptocurrencies have had increases, the great speculation that is breathed at the moment in the markets has also caused it to have significant crashes such as -8.5% of Bitcoin, -12% of Ethereum, as well as other lows of XRP, Cardano and Solana, which in turn confirms their risky status.

