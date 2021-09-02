cryptocurrencies will be vital for the Afghan resistance against the Taliban

In an interview with CNBC on September 1, Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano, said that “cryptocurrencies will play a more important role in Afghanistan […] in the war against the Taliban forcesHowever, he believes the Taliban will also start using digital assets.

Hoskinson highlighted the need for financial privacy technologies in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces:

“Afghanistan’s digital life is now under scrutiny: the past two decades are being scrutinized by a totalitarian regime. If you have expressed your opinion in ways that don’t fit their regressive views, you are now under threat of harassment. , imprisonment or even death “.

While he didn’t explain in detail how cryptocurrencies could benefit Afghan society, the adoption of digital assets would allow citizens to evade Taliban attempts to track personal spending or seize their assets.

Using digital currencies as a store of value could also provide protection against inflation: indeed, some analysts fear that Afghanistan could soon face a hyperinflation crisis.

Many local bank accounts have been frozen at the behest of international humanitarian organizations and the United States: last week Western Union suspended services in the country until further notice, limiting the means available to Afghan citizens seeking to transfer their assets to the country. outside the territory.

“Western Union understands the urgent need to receive and send funds, and we are committed to resuming operations for our clients in Afghanistan as soon as conditions permit.“said the company.

To this day, there are already many organizations accepting cryptocurrencies in an effort to facilitate donations for basic needs and medical care for the Afghan people.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies appears to have increased in Afghanistan in recent years: the country currently ranks 20th according to the Chainalysis 2021 Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index.

Other developing countries, including Venezuela, Vietnam, the Philippines and neighboring Pakistan, also dominate adoption rankings, suggesting that digital assets tend to be more used in countries with poor financial infrastructure.