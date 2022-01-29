Cryptocurrencies, Young Platform acquires the London-based Arithmos Trading- Corriere.it

From the classrooms of the Polytechnic of Turin to the acquisition of Arithmos Trading. the path of Young Platform, a fintech start-up founded with the aim of making it easier for investors to access the world of cryptocurrencies, which announced the takeover of the London-based company specializing in the development of trading systems. From the collaboration, in fact, the platform will be able to exploit a system of automatic trading that processes at very high speed multiple sources of information, in order to maximize profit and minimize risk.

Acqui-hiring The operation defined acqui-hiring, a term that indicates the process of acquiring a company aimed primarily at recruiting its employees. This means that the intellectual property and the Arithmos team will join the Young Platform staff. A move that makes it possible to increase advanced technologies and skills in the crypto world in Italy, usually developed abroad. We are proud to have achieved such ambitious results in just two years – commented the Italian founders of Arithmos, Edoardo Degli Innocenti and Matteo Meinardi -, thanks to a focus on the development of innovative and effectively integrated products, from which we await considerable synergistic contributions to accelerate the growth of Young Platform as an industry leader.



The algorithms The advantage for Young Platform is the consolidation of its position within the ever-growing cryptocurrency exchange market. With the algorithms provided by the UK company, characterized by certified track records and objective results, it will be possible for the platform team to best meet the needs of investors. We believe that artificial intelligence applied to trading will play a significant role in the future of Young Platform – reiterated Andrea Ferrero and Mariano Carozzi, respectively CEO and chairman of YP -. The solutions developed by Arithmos are the highest in terms of reliability and performance. We are excited about the near future of Young Platform and with this team on board we look forward to to further accelerate our development also at an international level.

