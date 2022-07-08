Cryptocurrency and NFT giant Binance signs Cristiano Ronaldo

No advertising for the Super Bowl, one of the most watched events in the world, but an XXL budget for the most scrutinized star on the planet. Binance boss Chenpang Zhao “CZ” was proud, until recently, not to have spent millions of dollars to afford television advertising like his competitors Coinbase or FTX. He certainly saved some to afford the services of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his 500 million subscribers on social networks.

In the midst of a fall in cryptocurrency prices, Binance announced Thursday that it had signed an “exclusive” and “multi-year” partnership with the Portuguese player. This partnership involves the release of a series of Non-Fungible Token (NFT), collections of digital works. Sold by the Binance Marketplace, the first collection will be released “this year” and will feature models created in collaboration with the Portuguese player.

#binance 🤝 @Cristiano 🐐 We’re kicking off an exclusive multi-year NFT partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. This is your opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history and join CR7’s Web3 community. pic.twitter.com/3j1lKcqrbn — Binance (@binance) June 23, 2022

“My relationship with fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of,” Cristiano Ronaldo said in a statement. It is also up to him to introduce the new Internet “Web 3″ to his millions of fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not completely hermetic to the world of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain. His club sponsors the more ecological blockchain Tezos as a training shirt sponsor.

Other sports stars such as Neymar and Serena Williams have already displayed their appetite for NFTs by announcing their membership of the “Bored Ape Yacht Club”, a closed club of NFT holders linked to unique images of monkeys and sold at more than $200,000 each.

Serena Williams has already linked her name to that of NFT by joining as an “advisor” and investor the French start-up Sorare, which has created an online game for exchanging football player stamps based on this technology.