Cryptocurrency boom: a safe way to make easy money?

EFE Verifies already dealt with this matter last January, when videos of idyllic life of influencers thanks to cryptocurrencies they attracted the attention of millions of people. And, faced with these striking offers that promise high returns, experts consulted, this Wednesday, May 11, 2022, advise be well informed before entering a market that is not nothing simple.

This week the United States Congress and Government They work together to carry out before the end of the year a legislation that regulates the calls cryptocurrencies stable. Whose value is backed by physical assets, brings the debate about the safety and profitability of cryptocurrencies back to the fore traditional, As the bitcoin or the ether.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have become great platforms to attract the attention of the curious who want to get easy money . On TikTok there are tags circulating that lead to videos related to cryptocurrencies such as cryptogiveaway, Trade either invest, where young people appear who boast of earning thousands of dollars or having “life solved” at 18 years old.

And in the United Kingdom the media have echoed a scam related to several articles about investment in cryptocurrencies. These use the image and false interviews with the Dukes of Sussex, Prince Henry of England and Meghan Markle, as hook for Internet users.

What are cryptocurrencies?

The cryptocurrencies they are digital currencies without physical existence and stored in a digital wallet or wallet. These use cryptography to secure and verify transactions or control the creation of new units. This is how the full professor of the Department of Business Administration and Accounting at the Complutense University of Madrid defines it, david paschal.

To guarantee this process and control the transactions, the movements with these virtual currencies work through a decentralized database, known as blockchain» either “block chain”.

blockchain It is a safe technology that allows the transfera digital data and does not require a centralized intermediary to identify and certify the information. Rather, it is distributed across multiple independent nodes that register and validate it without the need for trust between them.

Furthermore, in the event that the network stops working, if one of the computers or nodes remains active, the information will not be lost and the system will continue to function.

As for the value of these digital currencies, it is determined by supply and demand and scarcity in the event that there are few units. The project behind the cryptocurrency, the speculation, the speed of transactions or its future use in the metaverse.

A safe technology for informed users

Faced with the mistrust that digital currencies arouse, the tax advisor and expert consultant in cryptocurrencies Samuel Jaredfrom the law firm LABE Abogados, explains that it is due to the ignorance. Especially in relation to distributed registry technologies and the blockchain, since, if there are cases of loss of keys or hacks, is under all “Because of ignorance of its operation“.

“If this technology guarantees something, it is precisely the security, traceability and immutability of the operations carried out with cryptocurrencies or other cryptographic assets”, Jariod says.

The expert warns that these crypto assets were created so that users “were fully sovereign of their funds“. So if it is careless with security or transfers are made “no attention to detail” there are high chances of suffering hacks no possibility of recovering the investment.

The lure of high profitability

The fact that it can be invested “no capital or very low amount and a few clicks” It is a risk and also an attraction factor for beginners. So some accounts have caught the attention of a wide audience, of all ages, who want to earn large quantities of money.

In fact, most enter this market “attracted by such eye-catching returns” offered by some platforms, Jariod confirms.

the popularizer Christian V, podcast co-founder Speaking Crypto -one of the most listened to on the platform iVoox- highlights that despite videos idyllic actually it is a complex world It requires training and preparation.

Therefore, both recommend to understand the product before it is launched, read about the project behind the digital currency and make sure it is totally transparent.

There are also losses

Within their program they point out to listeners that just as you win, “is also lost“, as with any other investment, and encourage those interested to “do your own search“. In order to achieve greater knowledge on the subject and to understand the functioning of the market.

The youtuber and founder of the cryptocurrency channel Healthy Pockets, Hugo Bottorecognizes EFE information overload this past year regarding cryptocurrencies.

In this sense, although the Internet has been a source of information for many, it does not mean that market analysis and study are necessary, as well as choosing to consult financial advisors.

Botto adds that the new millionaire myth and the belief that it is possible to get rich «From overnight» with cryptocurrencies could generate false expectations in new investors.

For its part, the blockchain has meant an important technological advance that allows private and confidential data to be processed in a much more reliable and transparent way. In addition to avoiding manipulation and falsifications, and achieving greater security than a traditional network.

economy of the future

At this point, David Pascual, a researcher at Harvard Business School, warns about the need to take into account both financial security and custody security. Since many of the hacks or cryptocurrency losses are due to reckless moves by the user or the deposit of coins in fraudulent places.

Against the risks of misleading advertising. In Spain, a legal regulation will come into force in mid-February that will force massive cryptoactive campaigns to guarantee before the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) truthful and understandable content. To be visibly informed about possible risks, without creating false expectations.

In any case, cryptocurrencies are here to stay, concludes Pascual, who is confident that this technology will be the economy of the future.