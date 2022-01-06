Cryptocurrency collapse: the culprits? | What to do now

Another collapse for the cryptocurrency sector, with Bitcoin which leads the ranking of losses for a correction of the whole sector. A crisis which, however, is not internal, but triggered by the news coming from FED and from bags USE.

A change of plans on the tapering and on taxi, triggered by the great news on the US occupation have in fact triggered a ripple effect who ended up with hit all major cryptocurrencies.

Crypto is plunging, but I’m not the only market to suffer

FED could shorten tapering times… and raise rates sooner than expected

There Federal Reserve returns to its pre-Christmas decision and says it is ready to shorten the times of the tapering, or the times of the reduction of purchases of government bonds. At the same time, a rise in interest rates is also threatened advance: both measures restrictive in terms of monetary expansion. In other words, at least in the US, the end of the period is approaching free money to the markets, with repercussions that have been important and violent since NASDAQ and finally on all the assets considered risky, such as cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin fell below i $ 44,000 and is preparing for a complicated night as Asian markets reopen, as well as other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum And Binance Coin who lose even more than Bitcoin.

NASDAQ was also not spared

A perfect storm – for an occupation figure USE that was the trigger of this fire: since second FED it would be close to full employment, a monetary tightening would not meet the resistance it would find in other circumstances.

Volatility may continue

The markets, a few hours after the announcement, may already have discounted the news and then prove how ready to go again. However for the next few hours and in all likelihood up to Monday some volatility will persist as the flush he freed a lot open interest.

The shorts on BTC are back strong

A good time to shop?

The moment the market finds its bottom, it will also be a great time to shop, as many of the major cryptocurrencies are at a steep discount price. Bring home Ethereum for $ 3,500 or Binance Coin for less than $ 500 it’s not exactly something that happens every day.

Just as it hasn’t been seen for some time Solana at high altitude $ 150, which was among those to lose the most during this short-term crisis. Last to report also Earth Moon, which comes back under the 80 $ at a price that few would have imagined on the market just a few days ago. For those who were expecting more tolerable entry points for the wallet, there are now no more excuses.

Is this a crisis to worry about?

It is an event exogenous to the cryptocurrency market, something that has nothing to do with structural seal of the entire sector, given that the news that triggered everything comes precisely from FED.

Anything unexpected? Maybe yes, but the market seemed to be waiting for a little more drain before getting back on its feet for restart. Further assessments can be made when the evolution of the situation becomes clearer. For now, the market seems to have found his bottom, but as we wrote above, further short-term volatility would not be a surprise to anyone, also given the strength that bears.