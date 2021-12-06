Cryptocurrency crisis: what’s going on? | Bitcoin falls – end of a dream? Analyses

What happens to Bitcoin and to the world of cryptocurrency? To what we owe these collapses, one after the other, although of decreasing intensity? A situation that deserves further study further, given the particularity of the movement even on the occasion of the opening of European stock exchanges.

A situation, as we shall see, of utmost fear – also confirmed by the relative index – and which is frightening, this too will become clear in the course of this in-depth analysis, more small investors who whales, which on the contrary are taking advantage of the situation to do stockpile of coins and tokens.

Crypto avalanches – the little ones flee: our analysis

Santa Claus arrives for the whales, but not for the little ones

The first situation we have before our eyes, analyzing what has happened over the last few days, is one of character Christmas. On the one hand, it is clear that for the whales there are important discounts, a kind of Santa Claus especially on several altcoin, with Bitcoin which at least in today’s session seems to be stronger than the rest of the market.

On the other hand, the Christmas situation has changed the preferences of the little ones, in particular of those who had entered a October And November hoping to multiply their capital before Christmas. People who now, are the data to speak, has liquidated closing at a loss or with small gains, to prepare for the holiday season.

A paradoxical behavior, given that it is precisely a classic case of buy high And sell low, or rather, riding the natural market movement on the contrary. Rational? We believe not, because as we will see to push this behavior is actually a sentiment of fear generalized, precisely because many of the little ones expected returns in a much shorter time. And when yes mix fear and impatience, the market situation that can arise is what we are seeing.

Whales accumulate: wallets with a large number of coins are growing

This type of analysis advanced unfortunately they are only available on Bitcoin, but they nevertheless remain emblematic of what is happening. The shake, that is, the shaking that are caused by sudden collapses in the market they never find big investors surprised, while small ones end up liquidate their positions without thinking too much.

The result is that following this type of situation, the positions of the gods are strengthened great hodlers, which look to the medium and long term, rather than to the well-known and very normal short-term movements.

A new type of crypto cycle? A few analyzes month by month

In recent months, with the exception of last December, we have been able to glimpse a negative cycle almost always on the occasion of the arrival of vacation, which is when people need to greater liquidity to do more important shopping.

Bitcoin’s anti-holiday cycle

Apparently the little ones prefer to liquidate positions in the world of cryptocurrencies, which are still considered in several cases a short-term spot investment, to try to ride the Bull run. Bull run that at every slowdown always sees the little ones succumb. Sums that can’t move the market that much? We believe that it is the exact opposite. That is, that the spot sales they can easily do from trigger to a situation bearish important.

Index of fear to the maximum: the parable of blood in the streets

The situation is effectively photographed byindex of fear and greed, which we report here in full, with a possible interpretation. We are still in drop open, in the sense that we are practically ai historical lows, a sign that we may have reached the bottom.

Historically the fear index it was a great sign to buy, at least when it got to such low levels. A mathematical purchase? For whales, they often do, and that’s how they behaved during the collapse itself. Once again making significant gains at the expense of small investors, who instead let themselves be dominated by fear And impatience. If we were to take this for granted signal, we would be in a good position for buy cryptofor the long run.

Indicates fear now at a minimum: but is there still room to move?

Altcoins pay the most, especially among those that have grown the most in recent weeks

Looking at the graph this morning describes a pretty clear situation. Those tokens and protocols that had grown the most in recent days have paid the highest price in the first hours of trading. From Avalanche, now in bull run for some time, also passing through Earth Moon – which had reached its all-time high once again yesterday.

This is a sign that it could be one correction needed for the sector, which has grown on various channels at unsustainable rates. This could also bring back the dominance of BTC on more natural levels.

Yes, there will still be volatility

The early morning market has also proved to be dull, or sluggish. Volumes were on average low, subject to boost upwards or downwards – which moved the price of by a few hundred dollars Bitcoin.

Situation even more calm on altcoin, in particular because i little ones, again, they can’t figure out how to move. We expect the return of volatility in the short term – which will make the market even more nervous and with bullish or bearish signals difficult to read.

What do we think of the situation in general?

Cryptocurrency.it has a moral duty to intervene in this type of situation and offer one interpretation that it is clear and that it also takes us into the medium term future. By now the cycle seems to be what we described at the beginning, with the arrival of the holidays which… is having a bearish effect.

With an important “but”. The market has prairies in front of it – and a coordinated attack of the gods would be enough bulls ai bears to radically change the situation, which has happened last year right during December.

Adding the old adage of finance that matters, which invites us to buy when there is, metaphorically, the blood in the streets. Which would mean that bargains like the one we have now on the market may have few equals. Prepare in time, perhaps leaving the cycle of fear and greed that could lead someone to sell.