Cryptocurrency exchange Binance stops trading in Singapore dollars to comply with regulations

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will stop offering trading pairs and payment options in Singapore dollars to remain compliant with the country’s regulators. The announcement came after a warning issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stating that Binance “may violate the Payment Services Act”.

Binance complies with Singapore regulations

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Sunday announced changes to its services in Singapore. The company wrote that “to remain compliant with local regulators,” it will stop offering “SGD trading pairs” and “SGD payment options” on Friday 10 September.

Binance will also remove its app from the iOS and Google Play stores in Singapore. SGD trading pairs will be removed from Binance P2P on Friday.

The exchange also advised users to complete all related P2P commerce and remove all relevant ads by September 9 to “avoid potential trade disputes.” Additionally, Binance has made it clear that it does not operate any Telegram or online communication channels in Singapore.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem around blockchain technology and digital assets,” Binance commented, explaining:

Binance welcomes the developments in the regulatory framework for the industry as it offers opportunities for market players to have greater cooperation with regulators.

The announcement to stop trading in the Singapore dollar came after a Notice from Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which oversees the cryptocurrency sector in the country.

MAS said Thursday that it has “reviewed Binance.com operations and is of the opinion that Binance, the operator of Binance.com, may be in breach of the Payment Services Act.” The central bank added that “Binance is required to stop providing payment services … to Singapore residents and to stop soliciting such actions from Singapore residents.”

Last week, Binance said it hired Richard Teng, the former CEO of the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM) as the new CEO of its operations in Singapore. Binance aims to become a “leader in regulatory compliance” as it moves towards a financial services company.

The global cryptocurrency exchange has recently become the focus of many other regulators around the world, including those in the UK, the Netherlands, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, Hong Kong, Lithuania and South Africa. They claimed that Binance was operating without permission in their jurisdictions.

