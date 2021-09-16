Cryptocurrency Exchange BTC Markets Reports Bitcoin Boom Among Baby Boomers

Australian cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets has shown a significant increase in senior customers on its platform over the past financial year.

In Australia, more and more people of a certain age are considering crypto assets as good investments, according to data provided by one of the largest exchanges in the country. In its annual “Investor Report,” BTC Markes, launched in 2013, reported a 15% increase in the number of investors over 65. Also, the report indicates that they are the group making the largest deposits.

Baby Boomers, a category that includes people born between 1946 and 1964, now account for 5% of the platform’s customer base, estimated at 325,000.

Caroline Bowler, CEO of BTC Markets, said that “young male traders have lost their monopoly on crypto,” as growth among boomers is second only to the 18-24 year range.

Over a quarter of the exchange’s clients and investors are over 44, and have more money to invest. The platform reported that over-65s had the highest average initial deposit of $ 3,200 and an average crypto wallet size of $ 3,700.

Bowler added that low interest rates are a central reason behind boomers’ attention to alternative investments like crypto assets, adding:

“Often these Baby Boomers find themselves at a time in their lives where they have accumulated significant assets and wealth and have many years of experience investing in the financial markets. They are not worried about allocating a small percentage of their wallets to cryptocurrencies. “

Younger traders in the Generation Z category, aged 18-24, have much smaller initial deposits and portfolios – around a quarter of their older counterparts.

The exchange conducted a survey of 1,800 customers to find out the reasons that led to investments in crypto. The results show that 34% of respondents are aiming for early retirement, 28% want to diversify their portfolios and 23% are afraid of missing out on a unique opportunity (FOMO).

In an interview with Bloomberg Crypto released on Wednesday, Bowler explained that the company is following the Singaporean model of welcoming the community and regulatory challenges for the crypto sector.

Going on, he reported that 28% of Australians see the lack of local regulation as one of the biggest obstacles. This gap has major repercussions, as financial advisors are not allowed to deal with investments in crypto assets, which could help mitigate risks.

