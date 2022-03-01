Cryptocurrency Exchanges Study Ukraine’s Request to Freeze Russians’ Bitcoins

As the West continues to impose more sanctions on Russian banks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Ukrainian official has called for Russians’ cryptocurrency holdings to be sanctioned as well.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, took to Twitter on Sunday to urge global crypto exchanges to block addresses of Russian users.

He stressed that exchanges should freeze not only addresses linked to Russia and Belarus officially, but also to “sabotage ordinary users”.

I’m asking all major crypto exchanges to block addresses of Russian users. It’s crucial to freeze not only the addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians, but also to sabotage ordinary users. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 27, 2022

Later Fedorov he pointed what Some services related to the sector have already proceeded to freeze assets from Russia and Belarus, including the non-fungible token platform DMarket.

“Funds from these accounts could be donated to the war effort. Today they are Robin Hoods. Bravo,” Fedorov declared. As well quoted the measures being taken by the social media giant Meta in relation to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Ukrainian-born startup DMarket cuts all relationships with Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine. – The registration on the platform is prohibited for users from Russia and Belarus; – Accounts of previously registered users from these areas are frozen; — DMarket (@dmarket) February 27, 2022

Fedorov’s appeals could potentially be catastrophic for the Russian cryptocurrency market, as Russians are estimated to hold more than $200 billion worth of cryptocurrencies as of early February.

As the Russian ruble has plummeted against the US dollar and the euro, Russians have been increasingly withdrawing their bank assets and have apparently considered investing in cryptocurrencies. As a result, BestChange, a major exchange aggregator in Russia, has seen a 20% increase in visits amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for the firm told Cointelegraph.

Leaving Russia could also be disastrous for major global exchanges like Binance, since the Russian market is apparently Binance’s second largest market after Turkey in terms of web traffic.

Binance will not freeze Russian bitcoins

Binance does not plan to freeze Russians’ assets because this would contradict the cryptocurrency’s principles of financial freedom, a spokesperson for the firm told Cointelegraph on Monday:

“We are not going to unilaterally freeze the accounts of millions of innocent users. Cryptocurrencies are meant to provide greater financial freedom to people around the world.”

The representative added that the exchange is taking steps to ensure sanctions are applied to sanctioned entities in Russia, while “minimizing the impact to innocent users.” “If the international community expands those sanctions, we will apply them aggressively as well,” the spokesman added.

Some industry executives believe sanctions against Russia are eventually inevitable. However, they should be addressed only to implicated individuals, as is customary with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

“We believe that sanctions will be unavoidable by naming new sanctioned individuals, as US/OFAC has done in the past. However, banning all cryptocurrency companies that offer services to ordinary Russians would be pointless and cause further harm.” ordinary people than benefits,” LocalBitcoins Chief Marketing Officer Jukka Blomberg told Cointelegraph.

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell also said that the exchange will not be able to freeze Russian customer accounts on the platform without legal recourse. “The Russians must be aware that such a requirement could be imminent,” he added. Powell recommended previously to Kraken users moving their crypto assets off exchanges, in reference to Canada’s Emergency Act that freezes cryptocurrency holdings of dissidents.

1/6 I understand the rationale for this request but, despite my deep respect for the Ukrainian people, @krakenfx cannot freeze the accounts of our Russian clients without a legal requirement to do so. Russians should be aware that such a requirement could be imminent. #NYKNYC https://t.co/bMRrJzgF8N — Jesse Powell (@jespow) February 28, 2022

The law had pushed crypto firms to freeze Bitcoin (BTC) wallets related to local anti-vaccine protests in mid-February.

Although it remains to be seen whether other crypto exchanges choose to freeze Russian crypto assets, many crypto firms have been actively working to support Ukrainian refugees and soldiers.

On Sunday, Binance launched the Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund with the aim of providing emergency aid through cryptocurrency crowdfunding. The platform also donated $10 million to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

#Binance is donating $10 million to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine Our focus is providing on-the-ground support through charity & collaboration.@BinanceBCF also launched the Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund to provide emergency relief through crypto crowdfunding. —Binance (@binance) February 27, 2022

The cryptocurrency payment processor CoinGate has introduced a similar initiative, opening a special fundraising account to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The goal of the fundraiser is to allow users to make donations in more than 70 cryptocurrencies, with the funds going directly to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Payment processor @CoinGatecom has designed a portal to support Ukraine with #litecoin donations. Beware of fake copycat sites. https://t.co/My7sZbwBeG https://t.co/pNgLCyf7VX — Litecoin (@litecoin) February 27, 2022

Local cryptocurrency exchanges have also moved quickly to react, and Ukrainian exchange Kuna launched a cryptocurrency fund last Thursday to help charities that help the army and the state in their resistance against the Russian invasion.

According to Cointelegraph estimates, Ukraine has raised more than $23 million in cryptocurrencies since the launch of various donation campaigns.

On Sunday, The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office warned Russians that any assistance to a foreign country during the period of the “special operation to protect the DPR and LPR” will be considered treason against the Fatherland, a crime that carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

