cryptocurrency grows by 5%

Important news relaunched by the Independent and linked to the crypto world. Tech company MicroStrategy, in fact, has announced a purchase of over 400 million dollars worth of Bitcoinas part of its cryptocurrency investment strategy.

The company specializes in the development of software and data analysis tools, as well as business intelligence tools.

Recently, however, it has jumped to the fore due to the statements of its CEO Michael Saylor, who has started a series of corporate investments in Bitcoin. With this new major purchase, as well MicroStrategy owns approximately $ 3.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

At the time of this writing, the Bitcoin is trading at $ 57,470.28, 5.91% more than 24 hours ago, while on a weekly basis the trend is still down by 2.81%. Ethereum is also in the wake, which is now at $ 4,350, 6.67% more than yesterday.

It is unclear if this trend is related to the news of this massive purchase by MicroStrategy, but it is undeniable that in recent days the news on cryptocurrency has increased. Just a few days ago, in fact, El Salvador announced the creation of a Bitcoin City, which will be located along the Gulf of Fonseca, near a volcano.

In general, however, the month of November was also important thanks to the new Bitcoin soft fork Taproot.