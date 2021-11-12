Cryptocurrency Income: You buy $ MIA, you earn Bitcoin

The mayor of You love me never ceases to amaze. The promise to its citizens is in fact clear: all those who invest in the Miami Coin ($ MIA) will be able to obtain an income in Bitcoin. The offer is reserved for all residents, who are asked to participate in this local brand revolution, but with an international dimension, all centered on the world of cryptocurrencies.

Miami and cryptocurrency income

Whether you imagine it as a “cryptocurrency income” or a simple dividend linked to the performance of an investment, it is a further step in the direction of a local currency that Mayor Francis Suarez intends to impose on his citizens to finance new investments in the city. . As in El Salvador (albeit on different principles), Miami also wants to create a dedicated portfolio for the premises on which both the $ MIA transactions and the dividends in Bitcoin.

The idea is that the creation of a direct link between Miami Coin and Bitcoin can give greater credibility to the local currency. Citizens could benefit from it in three ways: first, with the appreciation of the Miami Coin over time; second, with the promised dividend; third, with the indirect benefits obtained from the investments that the resulting fund would allow on the city. Faced with such original ideas, the feeling can only be the ambivalent one of being faced with a great boutade or a great revolution. Mayor Suarez has no doubts about: “at some point you can theoretically pay the full amount of city taxes and the city can be a city without taxes, which I think can be revolutionary“.

However, when this activity becomes collective action, based on the political project of a mayor, the dimension changes completely and deserves profound reasoning of a political nature and institutional context.

However, Francis Suarez is certainly not improvising on the subject and has long been leading his own political battle focusing the debate on cryptocurrencies and the importance they could have for a city like Miami: for this inspiration he has gained the trust of its citizens and now it he leads the revolution by putting his ideas and – above all – his promises into play. New York, which contends with the southern city for the scepter of the city of crypto, has not yet promised the cancellation of taxes, but all that remains is to wait for the next statements by the newly elected mayor Eric Adams (whose salary will be in Bitcoin at least for the first three months).