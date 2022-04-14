cryptocurrency investor profile

The cryptocurrency market, in addition to being a nest of machismo and testosterone, is also is favored by users with a “dark triad” personalityas concluded by a survey shared by the magazine ScienceAlert. People with these characteristics have a narcissistic and Machiavellian behavior that could push them to bet on a volatile market, such as that of these assets. Even, and according to the aforementioned medium, in many cases it is not just to earn money.

The objective of this research, initiated by Science Direct, was to find out what kind of people are willing to invest in cryptocurrencies. Mainly, because this market is one of the most speculative. The cause? Prices can drop considerably in a matter of days, and for whatever reason. The survey would also reveal the connection between users with a narcissistic personality and their “attitudes towards cryptocurrencies”.

For it, Science Direct asked a total of 566 people to complete an online personality survey and then answered questions “about their attitudes towards cryptography”. Also whether or not they planned to invest in this market. The first results showed that 26% of the respondents confirmed to own cryptocurrencies, while 64% revealed to be interested in this market.

The researchers took these results into account and conducted psychological tests to measure “dark triad” personality traits.

We measured his “dark triad” traits using standard psychological tests. We also measured traits that might connect dark personality to judgments about crypto: fear of missing out (FOMO; the feeling that others are experiencing better things than you), positivity (the tendency to be positive or optimistic in life), and belief in conspiracy theories.

Many users are not looking to buy cryptocurrencies to earn money

The survey concluded that the interest of many users in cryptocurrencies is not related to making money, but with his narcissistic, Machiavellian attitude, his sadistic or even psychopathic personality.

Science Direct highlights that the Machiavellian people, for example, tend to share government-related conspiracies and distrust politicians. These they believe that cryptocurrencies are a way to prevent parties from controlling their movements, and they invest in them. The narcissistic peopleInstead, they are more confident when it comes to investing in risky stock markets.

On the other hand, people with psychopathy they seek this type of investment as a form of stimulation. Those users with a sadistic personalitywhose objective is to enjoy the suffering of other people, they invest because they seek to obtain that reward that another user has not been able to obtain.

The research also highlights that these two types of personalities “lack positivity about their perspectives”, which causes them to dislike cryptocurrencies.



