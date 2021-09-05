cryptocurrency is aiming for very high levels

The growth trend of cryptocurrencies is continuing over the course of these days. In fact, the Bitcoin it is overcoming the mere gods again $ 50,000. It must be said, however, that the real protagonist of these hours is without a shadow of a doubt Ethereum. The cryptocurrency created by Vitalik Buterin touched i $ 3,900 approaching 4,000.

For the crypoasset analyst of eToro, Simon Peters, the reasons for the growth of digital currency are many. Peters states: “Firstly, the number of transactions taking place on the Ethereum network is increasing again, but perhaps more significantly the gas used on the network is close to all-time highs. Gas is the name of the cost of executing transactions on the Ethereum network, a unit of measurement used to measure the work done by Ethereum for any interaction within the network ”.

Ethereum: word to the eToro expert who does his analysis

According to what the eToro expert says, what contributed to the increase in the value of the cryptocurrency would also be the “London hard fork“, That is the EIP-1559 update of the beginning of August which allowed the introduction of a“ burning ”mechanism of the Eth tokers, eliminating a variable quantity every time a transaction is made. In this way, it is possible to bring fewer new Ethereum into circulation than in the past.

Furthermore, it also seems that the business of “staking”By those who own cryptoassets. Peters continues to explain: “Users freeze their cryptocurrency funds for a fixed period. Currently, around 7.2 million Eth are involved, which equates to around 6% of Eth tokens, which again limits the supply. This condition is also destined to remain, considering that the staking process is becoming more widely accessible ”.

To conclude, we can safely say that analysts foresee a bright future for Ethereum. Waiting for September 12, when too Cardano (the third largest cryptocurrency by capitalization) will integrate smart contracts into its blockchain, competing with Ethereum.