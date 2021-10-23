Cryptocurrency market: attention remains high for Ethereum and Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency market is one of the most unpredictable ever, also because digital currency has a very high degree of volatility. Every day the different cryptocurrencies can theoretically be the protagonists of both exponential growth and real negative peaks. Here is therefore explained why even the most experienced traders are daily interested in the so-called trading signals. It is about financial forecasts made by experts in the sector, who examine thepast trend of an asset to give indications on what could be yours future listing. This operation also affects cryptocurrencies.

The growth of crypto tokens in fact does not intend to stop, so much so that more and more users are choosing to invest in the cryptocurrency market, looking at what are the best digital currencies of the moment, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. In this regard, it is possible to consult the “ethereum bitcoin” section of the portal Ethereum-news.it, which compares the characteristics of both cryptocurrencies and explains how they work.

What you need to know about cryptocurrencies

Before going into the details of two specific cryptocurrencies, it is essential to first explain what digital currencies are and how they work in general. The words “digital currency”Helps to understand how the different cryptocurrencies do not exist in the physical world: this means that they are not issued by mints or entities of any kind and that it is therefore necessary to resort to telematic channels to buy, sell or exchange them. Likewise, the words “cryptocurrency”Helps to understand that Bitcoin and associates are currencies protected by encryption: a technology designed to hide messages or goods, unless you have a specific access key.

The cryptocurrency is therefore a hidden digital currency, which, as already mentioned above, is characterized by a volatility almost unparalleled in the market. Underlying these roller coaster trends is a value attribution system really special: the price of cryptocurrencies in fact does not depend on national / international rules, but is established exclusively by theirs Creator. This means that the various cryptocurrencies, often and willingly, simply obey the law of supply and demand: if the attention of investors remains high, their value continues to grow undisturbed. Likewise, if traders’ interest drops, their price can literally plummet.

What trend for bitcoin and ethereum

Bitcoin is without a doubt the most famous cryptocurrency in the world: it was launched in the market in 2009 as an anonymous inventor and, within a few months, he made the fortune of all the traders who believed in it first. After a few years of difficulty, Bitcoin seems to have embarked on a decidedly virtuous path: his quotation, as of November 2020, it is practically not never dropped below $ 30,000 and in the last period this crypto has managed to register a record capitalization by ben 3.1 billion dollars on the Tether.

However, investors are also particularly interested in Ethereum, which in the early months of 2021 even has tripled its price on the market. More than a strictly digital currency, Ethereum is a kind of net which exploits blockchain technology and peer-to-peer systems to allow many different operations: a virtual place in which it is possible to deposit smart contracts, but also develop applications. All the above operations are “powered” by the owner token of Ethereum, known as Ether. A token that, among other things, can also be sent or received directly by traders.