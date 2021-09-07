Cryptocurrency market: beware of Bitcoin, Cardano and Ethereum | News

Is buying virtual coins through an exchange safe?





For several years now, the cryptocurrencies are in the spotlight: the overwhelming rise of Bitcoin that some time ago monopolized the news on television and print media is still in the memory of many people. During this period the cryptocurrency market it has constantly expanded, given that there are now more than two thousand virtual currencies: in addition to Bitcoin there is more, much more.

L’Ethereum it needs no introduction, as it has long been labeled the number one heir to the most famous virtual currency, but behind it is rapidly gaining ground. Cardano. In recent months, its price has reached 2.5 dollars, but above all its capitalization has reached 75 billion. Let’s try to analyze the current situation of the cryptocurrency market and find out how to invest in it in complete safety.

What happens on the cryptocurrency market: the recovery of Bitcoin and the growth of Cardano

The cryptocurrency market, being still young, is confirmed restless and hardly predictable. Bitcoin, despite falling below $ 29,000 at the beginning of the summer, recovered 70% of its value in a couple of months, returning above the $ 50,000 threshold, for a total capitalization of over eight hundred. billions. There most famous virtual currency it is able to influence and drag the entire sector.

Among the other most used crypto coins are Ethereum and Cardano, which according to some is the possible killer of ETH. It will hardly be like this in the short term, but it is impossible not to underline the growth of the Cardano, whose performance in 2021 marks an impressive +1.300

To understand how to buy cryptocurrencies you can read the guide made by the experts of Cryptocurrency24.com, which explains in detail what steps to follow to buy these virtual coins by relying exclusively on certified brokers.

Unfortunately, those who choose to approach the world of trading and cryptocurrencies in particular without having a certain awareness risk facing losses or, even worse, scams and rip-offs. For this reason, in addition to preparing adequately, the trader must know how to invest and buy virtual currencies in the safest and most correct way. The options available are different and each of them has its pros and cons.

Probably the best known way to buy Bitocin and other crypto is that of exchange. In the past there have been particular episodes that have seriously questioned its safety and transparency. It must be said that over time many exchanges have proven to be reliable, but we always talk about unregulated subjects. For this reason, the investor who relies on an exchange can never consider himself in the traditional iron barrel.

In the event that you still want to contact a exchange to make your own purchases of virtual currency, to avoid unpleasant surprises it is better to choose those that allow you to make the payment via PayPal or other safe tools. In this way you avoid having to transmit your credit card number: we know what can happen if data of this type end up in the wrong hands!

Invest in cryptocurrency through safe and regulated entities

A safer way to access the cryptocurrency market is undoubtedly the one that goes through the online broker regulated by European supervisory authorities and authorized by Consob. Only by choosing between intermediaries of this type can you be sure that you are dealing with reliable and transparent subjects. Just to name a few, it is possible to mention industry giants such as eToro, OBRinvest, IQoption, Plus 500, Avatrade and XTB.

Brokers are not all the same, so the investor has to choose the one that best suits your needs. It is necessary to evaluate the characteristics of the trading platform, the tools made available, the markets to which it is possible to access (for those who do not want to limit themselves to cryptocurrencies), the amount of the minimum deposit, costs, educational resources and more. Through online trading, it is also possible to invest both upwards and downwards.

We need to make a further clarification: cryptocurrencies cannot currently be purchased in the bank. Many people choose their trusted lender to make their investments: even if the costs can sometimes be very high, banks are seen as safe and stable entities. For this reason whoever wants invest in the cryptocurrency market in complete safety it can only rely on regulated intermediaries.