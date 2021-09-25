Cryptocurrency market: watch out for Bitcoin, Polkadot and Cardano

The cryptocurrency market it is one of the busiest of all online trading, also because cryptocurrency is in itself a financial instrument historically characterized by a very high level of volatility. It is therefore not surprising that interesting traders in the world of cryptocurrencies must constantly keep up to date on quotes, trading signals, forecast and so on.

In other words, it is necessary to keep an eye on all kinds of useful information to understand what the ones could be future evolutions of historical digital currencies such as Bitcoin And Ripple, but also of new emerging realities, such as for example Polkadot And Cardano.

Fortunately, from this point of view the network is a real treasure of contents: sites and platforms dedicated to the world of online trading, containing more or less everything there is to know about the various cryptocurrencies, the strategies to follow for invest in digital currency, on the most interesting news on the market and much, much more.

For example, on the portal tradingtop.it, it is possible to find detailed guides explaining what are the strategies to be adopted to invest in cryptocurrencies, in order to operate with awareness in the financial markets. Having said that, first of all it is necessary to explain in a clearer and more exhaustive way what is meant when it comes to cryptocurrency.

Basic rules of cryptocurrency

As said the cryptocurrency it is a currency exclusively digital and this means that it does not exist within the physical world: it is not issued by mints, it cannot be deposited or collected in the bank and therefore it is necessary to resort to telematic channels (such as, for example, online brokers) to be able to buy it, sell it or swap. Furthermore, cryptocurrency, as well suggested by the prefix “crypto”, is a currency protected by encryption: a kind of hidden currency, therefore, which can only be accessed when you have the correct password.

Last, but not least, the cryptocurrency has a very high level of volatility and, as a result, it often has a roller coaster market trend. This behavior is understandable when you consider that the price of the digital currency is determined solely by its Creator: the value of Bitcoin and shareholders therefore does not depend on international rules or bodies and, more often than not, limits itself to obeying the dear, old law of supply and demand. This means that the more traders are interested in a crypto, the more its price can continue to grow, even exponentially. Similarly, however, in the event that attention and demand wane, even the value of the strongest digital currency could theoretically plummet in record time.

Spotlights on bitcoin, polkadot and cardano

We now come to cryptocurrencies which, at this moment, seem potentially more profitable. The first name to do is definitely that of Bitcoin: the most famous crypto in the world is in fact experiencing a golden moment and recently registered one on Thether record capitalization $ 3.1 billion. Polkadot it is a decidedly younger digital currency, but its characteristics are guaranteeing it a success that is impossible to ignore.

In fact, more than a simple crypto, Polkadot is a real one network, which allows you to interconnect different blockchains and to carry out many different types of transactions. In this sense, however, it is advisable to first acquire some information on polkadot in order to operate with awareness with this cryptocurrency. Also Cardano it is a reality to which the simple description of “cryptocurrency” must be narrowed: in this case, in fact, we are talking about a platform where to sign smart contracts that, from a certain point of view, resemble Ethereum (and which, among other things, was born from one of the fathers of Ethereum, namely Charles Hoskinson).