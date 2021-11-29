Cryptocurrency market: watch out for Dogecoin, Ripple and Cardano

Despite a slight contraction in the price of Bitcoin in the last month, thehype for cryptocurrencies, technologies in which investments continue especially by young people. The Financial Times also highlighted the growing interest of young people in the purchase of crypto assets, a an increasingly global phenomenon which concerns not only individuals but also institutions, as demonstrated by the project of the Ministry of Economic Development aimed at understanding the potential of the cryptocurrency revolution.

While BTC remains the cryptocurrency with the highest quotation and market capitalization in the world, at the same time it is increasing interest in other digital currencies such as Dogecoin. The meme token is in fact the eighth cryptocurrency by market cap, with a value that has grown by over 6,400% in the last year. Also Ripple consolidated its position, confirming itself as the third crypto token with a market capitalization of over 107 billion and a price increase of 1,260% in one year.

A real shopping boom has come for Cardano, the green cryptocurrency par excellence according to insiders, as it is based on more sustainable and environmentally efficient processes than competitors such as Bitcoin. Cardano is the same cryptocurrency by market cap with more than 61 billion, while the price has risen by 1,053% in the last 6 months alone. Either way, the crypto universe matters thousands of digital coins, from Compound’s DeFi decentralized finance solutions to more speculative cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu.

What you need to know to buy cryptocurrencies today

To buy cryptocurrencies safely, the professionals of Finaria offer a series of useful tips for interested investors, providing essential information to protect yourself from scams and buy crypto tokens in the right way. First of all, it is indispensable inquire well about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, to acquire greater knowledge on this sector and be able to make informed choices independently.

After that it is essential to plan one investment strategy, taking into account one’s own objectives and a correct asset allocation of the capital, obviously also considering the risks and the time horizon of the investment. Also you need to know the security requirements for the purchase and custody of cryptocurrencies, an essential aspect when investing in crypto tokens, to protect the cryptographic codes of digital currencies and carry out trading operations in a secure manner.

At this point it is necessary choose how to buy cryptocurrencies, selecting the solution that best suits your needs. For those who want to speculate on the price trend of crypto tokens, but without actually owning them, the option indicated is the CFD trading, by contacting authorized brokers such as eToro or Capital.com. Through contracts for difference, in fact, it is possible to invest in any direction of the price of cryptocurrencies, operating through derivative financial instruments on fluctuations in the price of digital currencies.

Alternatively, for those who want to invest in the medium and long term and buy cryptocurrencies, the best solution is the exchange, that is the platforms dedicated to the online purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies such as Binance, Coinbase and Bitpanda. In this case, crypto tokens are bought and stored in a digital or physical wallet, and then use cryptocurrencies to make transactions, shop online or in stores, or to resell them and try to get a return.

The boom of apps to buy cryptocurrencies

As noted by App Annie and reported by Repubblica, in the third quarter of 2021 there was a real boom in downloads for cryptocurrency apps, a phenomenon that continues to grow significantly. Between most downloaded apps there are PayPal, with the US fintech that from October 2020 allows its 346 million customers to buy cryptocurrencies using the PayPal account, the exchange Binance now increasingly on the rise and the first crypto platform in the world by trading volume, as well as a series of Chinese apps such as BMM Bitcoin and MetaMask.

In fact, cryptocurrencies are increasingly one global trend, with a growing use of mobile technologies to invest in crypto tokens directly from your smartphone. On the other hand it is one quick and easy solution to buy digital coins, as it is possible to carry out any operation through a special app and use a digital wallet with cloud technology to store cryptographic keys, although hardware wallets offer higher security standards.

Nowadays, all major brokers and exchanges offer a mobile version of their web platform, with the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies from any electronic device, PC, tablet or smartphone. Either way it is essential do not neglect aspects such as safety, the commissions applied by the intermediary and the professionalism of the latter, remembering that although investing in cryptocurrencies is today easier, there are still operations that require prudence, skills and acareful risk management.