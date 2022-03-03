Cryptocurrency Markets Fear a Way Out of Russia Sanctions

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) – Some of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges will not close their doors to Russia, breaking ranks with the mainstream financial sector in a move that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate Russia. Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Western sanctions, which are intended to strangle the Russian economy and cut it off from the global financial system, have forced companies and financial firms to halt their activities in the country en masse.

But many of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, such as Binance and US-based Kraken and Coinbase, se have refrained from banning the entry of Russian customers, despite the request of the Ukrainian government. They said they will vet their users and block those who are subject to sanctions.

ideological abyss

This clash illustrates the ideological chasm between the traditional financial sector and the world of cryptocurrencies.s, whose roots lie in libertarian ideals and mistrust of governments.

Cryptocurrency platforms argued that isolating an entire nation would go against the principles of bitcoin to offer access to payments free of state supervision.

However, some specialists in the fight against money laundering they warned that cryptocurrency markets could be keeping an open route for Russian citizens to move money abroad, thereby undermining Western efforts to pressure Russia to end the war.

“There is no doubt that sanctions are affected,” said Ross Delston, an American lawyer and former banking regulator, adding that cryptocurrencies “allow an escape route to safety that would not have existed otherwise.”

While most platforms require identity checks, the stringency of “know your customer” rules differs across the industry, worrying regulators. who see cryptocurrencies as a vehicle for illicit money.

Anti-money laundering and cryptocurrency experts claim that People affected by the sanctions may try to move funds through so-called “privacy currencies,” a class of cryptocurrencies that hides the identity of users more than Bitcoin. Supporters say they offer users greater protection from what they see as intrusive government surveillance.

ruble flight

Russian families and businesses have rushed to convert rubles into foreign currency, after the Russian currency hit a record low of 110 against the dollar on Wednesday.

There are also signs of a mass movement of converting rubles into cryptocurrencies: Ruble-to-cryptocurrency trading volume reached 15.3 billion rubles ($140.7 million) on Monday, triple the previous week’s figure, according to researcher CryptoCompare.

The surge has regulators concerned, with the European Commission studying whether cryptocurrencies are being used to evade sanctionsan EU official said on Wednesday.

The US Treasury and the UK financial sector watchdog did not respond to Reuters requests for comment for this story.

The stance of cryptocurrency platforms runs counter to that of a number of traditional payment and fintech companies, which have responded to the sanctions by restricting their services in Russia.

Payments company Wise and remittance transfer provider Remitly, for example, have suspended money transfer services in Russia, while Apple has limited the use of its Apple Pay service.

US payment card giants Visa Inc and Mastercard have also blocked several Russian financial companies from their networks.

libertarian values

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Sunday called on cryptocurrency platforms to block the digital wallet addresses of Russian users, a move that would end his ability to trade cryptocurrencies.

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell said he will not agree to this request, calling bitcoin the “incarnation of libertarian values.”

Blocking users from an entire country “does not necessarily punish the real perpetrators, who may have already prepared for the possibility of blanket sanctions,” a Kraken spokesperson said.

Kraken complies with the legal and regulatory requirements of all jurisdictions in which it operates, they added.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency platform in the world, also it refused to ban all Russian users, but says it is blocking the accounts of any customers who are subject to sanctions. “Cryptocurrencies were conceived to provide greater financial freedom to people around the world,” he said on Monday.

Binance accounts for more than 40% of all ruble cryptocurrency trading, CryptoCompare said. A Binance spokesperson declined to comment on the figure, or give details of sanctioned users it has blocked.

US cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc also said it will not impose a blanket ban on transactions with Russian users, though it will block the accounts of those affected by the sanctions.

However, continuing to operate in Russia may mean a risk for the platforms themselveswarned Joby Carpenter, cryptocurrency and illicit finance specialist at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists.

“Platforms and ultimately banks where crypto assets float will have to be vigilant to avoid breaching sanctions or terrorism legislation,” Carpenter said.

(1 dollar = 108.7200 rubles)

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Sujata Rao and Pravin Char; translation by Darío Fernández)

