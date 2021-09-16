Cryptocurrency platforms: registration obligation, how to avoid scams

Consob squeeze on cryptocurrency platforms to avoid scams. Already today, however, there is a way to invest in crypto-assets in complete safety: online brokers

Controls by the Guardia di Finanza in the cryptocurrency sector will increase more and more in the future. This is the other side of the coin of the cryptocurrency boom. The recent rally in digital assets, in fact, has led to an increase in the appeal of the entire sector with a consequent increase in the number of platforms that allow invest in cryptocurrencies.

>”/> >”/>

✅ Know the eToro’s social trading revolution? Join the community, it works CopyTrader™ allows you to automatically copy the strategies of the best traders in the world. Get a Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

As often happens in these cases the risk of running into scams it has increased in parallel with the growth of investor interest, so much so that the issue of security has become central. For those like us who deal with cryptocurrencies practically every day, the close on the platforms it is not a surprise but rather it is to be welcomed positively since it will finally allow greater clarity in this area. In fact, for some time now, sites like ours have been warning investors against the risk of running into scams in the frenzy of searching platforms for investing in digital assets.

As a site, faced with this (increasingly high) risk, we have always urged readers to choose only authorized platforms for trading cryptocurrencies. Authorized means registered in the appropriate registers and subjected to controls by authorities such as Consob. An example of a reliable broker is eToro (read the full review here), the multi-service platform that allows you to trade cryptocurrencies both directly (exchange) and through CFDs.

Trade cryptocurrencies with a safe and authorized broker like eToro >>> click here to get the free demo

But let’s go back to the news of these hours. According to press leaks, platforms dealing with digital assets will have theobligation to send customer transaction data on a quarterly basis to a specific register. This is what is established in a draft of the decree on the subject presented by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Cryptocurrency platforms: A special ledger for data arrives

But where will this data end up? Also according to what is read in the draft of the decree, a new special register will be created managed byOam, which is the body responsible for overseeing the lists of agents. It is in this register that the various platforms must be registered, as financial service providers, whether they are exchanges or simple wallets (the so-called digital wallets). Registration in the appropriate register will become necessary in order to operate legally on the Italian territory.

Because Consob wants to be more vigilant

But why is the MEF presenting in consideration of launching this tightening? Beyond the reason we mentioned earlier, namely the boom in cryptocurrencies, Consob, with this record, wants to reiterate its monitoring role of all markets, including that of cryptocurrencies. The position of the supervisory authority is therefore destined to remain central also in the management of the new register dedicated to cryptocurrency platforms.

Loading... Advertisements

As we said before, this is a normal evolution since Consob already controls financial service providers such as eToro which, at present, are among the few 100% sure for invest in complete peace of mind with cryptocurrencies (here the official website). In addition, eToro is also known for offering a series of advanced services such as the free virtual demo of 100 thousand euros to practice risk-free.

Open an eToro demo account and learn how to invest in cryptocurrencies in total security >>> click here

The need to intensify controls arose following the Binance case, the largest cryptocurrency exchange of all the world. As some of our readers will probably recall, in February Binance was overwhelmed by a class action brought by a group of both Italian and foreign investors and coordinated by Lexia Avvocati together with the Swiss Blockchain Consortium.

The story had arisen following a tweet from Elon Musk with which Tesla’s boss announced that his company had invested 1.5 billion dollars in Bitcoin. As known, the news had caused a boom in the listing of the oldest cryptocurrency with many investors who began to buy Bitcoin in a massive way. Just as this buying rush was unleashed, Binance suspended trading activity and therefore the possibility of accessing the site. In fact, the choice of the exchange determined, according to the promoters of the cause, not only a disservice but also numerous and heavy losses.

Consob already intervened on the issue at the time. The supervisory authority that Binance does not to operate in Italy e he invited investors to exercise extreme caution in transactions with instruments related to crypto-assets, remembering that they may involve the loss, even in full, of the sums invested.

Trading platforms register: what data will be reported

But what are the data that the trading platforms will have to record in the appropriate telematic tool? Based on the contents of the proposed law, the identifiers of all customers and the summary of each operation performed by traders must be sent electronically. These data must be communicated on a quarterly basis.

Consob’s objective is thus keep all trading operations under control and at the same time favoring a skimming between the various exchanges and the various platforms, preventing unauthorized ones from continuing to operate. In practice, the intent of the supervisory authority is to prevent subjects not registered in the OAM register from continuing their activity and therefore blocking all services provided in relation to cryptocurrencies and digital wallets.

A sacrosanct objective in light of the strong growth of the sector. The introduction of the register and new rules will be a deterrent to the many scams circulating on the net. We, for our part, repeat that the only way available today to verify the security of a cryptocurrency platform consists in verifying company data and in the presence of authorization numbers issued by the supervisory authorities. These requirements are met by what is in effect one of the safest brokers in the world: eToro (here the official website).

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED