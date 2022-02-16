In recent years, the world of cryptocurrencies has become much more “attractive” for most investors but also by those who are only recently approaching the world of investments: the concept of crypto, profoundly different from any other form of money traditional, it is increasingly diversified and therefore suitable for an increasingly high and influential audience of people.

Cryptocurrency Prices Today, February 16: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple

The so-called altcoinie the cryptocurrencies born after the “main” ones are often the most sought after by new investors but most of the movements see Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin represents the progenitor of the category, developed in 2009 in the final version and which has actually started the “traffic” of cryptography-based currencies. Even today, the value influences the whole crypto world, conditioned by political and social events over the last decade. BTC is the drop in this early 2022 compared to the 2021 trend, today’s value is US $ 44,032.

Ethereum

Often considered the rival of Bitcoin, Ethereum is a complex and articulated decentralized platform used for smart contracts, which sees its own currency (Ether) function both as a “ledger” and as a “fuel” for the complex system of networks, which make Ethereum quite stable compared to the competition, Bitcoin included. 2021 was Ethereum’s “maximum peak” with $ 4,672, today it is worth $ 3,145.

Ripple

Ripple is also much more than a “simple” cryptocurrency, but it represents a payment platform, based on the transfer of funds. Ripple is based on a system open source and is used by a sustained number of digital payment platforms. For several months she has been engaged in a “legal battle” with the SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, the US federal body responsible for supervising the stock exchange. This affected the value of the XRP tokens, which are now worth $ 0.8336.