Cryptocurrency seizures boom in 2021

2021 was an explosive year for cryptocurrencies and their expansion was at all levels, including for use for criminal purposes. According to the report of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which deals with tax collection in the United States, in 2021 carried out seizures in cryptocurrencies worth 3.5 billion dollars. And the trend according to analysts from the American federal agency is set to increase in the next year.

Cryptocurrency seizures, from 2021 to 2022

“I expect a trend in cryptocurrency seizures to continue as we advance into fiscal year ’22”

This said the head of the criminal investigation of the IRS, Jim Lee during a press conference, adding about the expectations for 2022 that:

“We expect it to stay in that range quite a bit, based on some investigations we are currently working on that are quite large in size and scope. We could exceed this figure next year ”.

The Silk Road case

More than 1 billion dollars of the sum seized by the IRS, derive from record seizure made in Silk Road, company protagonist of one of the largest trading of illegal products in history on the dark web, made possible thanks to payment with Bitcoin.

In fact, at the time of the first seizure in 2015, the bitcoins held on Silk Road were worth $ 250 each, for a total value of around $ 16 million. But the growth of Bitcoin prices in recent years has brought their value to over a billion dollars.

The tools of the IRS are strengthened

In the infrastructure law recently approved by the US Congress, the federal agency has been granted additional funds and tools, precisely to fight against fraud committed through digital assets.

This law among other things obliges cryptocurrency brokers to track and report transactions to the IRS, in an effort to give tax authorities greater visibility on virtual currency exchanges.

Furthermore the agency has already established to hire about 200 people who are exclusively involved in cybercrime.

DeFi crimes worth $ 10 billion

On the other hand, crimes related to cryptocurrencies had a significant increase in 2021. Second some estimates alone the value of the DeFi-related crimes would amount to approximately $ 10 billion in the year just ended.

The crimes most related to cryptocurrencies according to the Crime report 2021 by the Chainalysis company, are certainly those related to recycling and those computer scientists, like ransomware attacks, with ransom demands in cryptocurrencies in exchange for data stolen by hackers.

In 2021 this type of attacks would have yielded about 3$ 3 million in cryptocurrencies, again according to the Chainalysis report.

Also in the report it is clear that in 2021, thanks also to their ever-increasing diffusion, they are enormously increased fraud against Bitcoin ATM.

Finally, in this regard, the FBI warned in a report at the end of November of the presence in the US of fraud schemes that use cryptocurrency ATMs and quick response QR codes to facilitate payments.

“The FBI has seen an increase in scammers directing victims to use physical cryptocurrency ATMs and digital QR codes to complete payment transactions.”

This is stated in the report.