CryptoPunk, here’s what Ethereum’s coolest NFT project is

The market for cryptographic collectibles issued as non-fungible tokens, usually known by the acronym NFT, has exploded especially in these first nine months of 2021, with 2.5 billion dollars in transaction volume. The boom has also seen NFT enthusiasts rediscover some of the earliest non-fungible tokens, pushing the value of these cryptographic collectibles to hitherto unknown levels. One of these early NFT projects is CryptoPunk – a set of randomly generated pixel-based avatars. Some of the rarest and most desirable CryptoPunks have sold for millions of dollars.

But let’s start from the basics: what are CryptoPunks? Created by development studio Larva Labs, CryptoPunk is a series of 10,000 images tokenized as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. An NFT is effectively a deed of ownership of a digital item, and in this case, holding a CryptoPunk NFT means that you are the sole owner of a one-of-a-kind pixel avatar.

CryptoPunk was released for free in 2017. Ethereum’s ERC-721 non-fungible token standard wasn’t even a concrete thing at the time, and Larva Labs’ two-person team released them as an experiment. The owners of Ethereum wallets bought the 9000 CryptoPunk released to the public, while Larva Labs kept the other 1000 for themselves.

The volume of transactions around NFTs then gradually increased over the next three years, but it wasn’t until late 2020 and especially early 2021 that demand skyrocketed for these digital collectibles, leading to sales. Multimillion-dollar NFTs and auctions at Christie’s and Sotheby’s. But what’s so special about these CRptoPunks? One of the main characteristics driving the demand for CryptoPunk is that they are among the oldest NFT projects around and the first set of randomly generated profile images, they have inspired a growing tide of NFT sets of profile images and even have some owners of high profile, like rapper Jay-Z and influencer and investor Gary Vaynerchuk.

Over the last 60 years, Visa has built a collection of historic commerce artifacts – from early paper credit cards to the zip-zap machine. Today, as we enter a new era of NFT-commerce, Visa welcomes CryptoPunk # 7610 to our collection. https://t.co/XoPFfwxUiu – VisaNews (@VisaNews) August 23, 2021

Additionally, there are clear differentiators that make some CryptoPunk more desirable and valuable for collectors. Alien avatars are the rarest of the randomized images, and as such, alien CryptoPunks are among the most expensive NFTs sold to date. Drawings of monkeys and zombies are also in demand. But how to buy them? All CryptoPunks are visible on OpenSea, the main secondary market for NFT, but can only be purchased through the Larva Labs website.

To access, you will need to have an Ethereum cryptographic portfolio, through which to bid, buy and sell CryptoPunk through the official website. Helpfully, Larva Labs has a handy tracker that lets you see all punks listed in order of price, from cheapest to most expensive.

What are the prospects for CryptoPunk? There is no way to tell if the current level of demand will continue, but the entry-level price for CryptoPunks is currently continuing to rise. The minimum price reached $ 100,000 in early August 2021 and surpassed $ 150,000 a few days later, while it is now well over $ 200,000. Even a “classic” financial services giant like Visa became the unlikely owner of a CryptoPunk in late August 2021, calling the NFT a “historical trading artifact” and suggesting that “NFTs will play an important role in the future of selling. retail, social media, entertainment and commerce “.

Larva Labs will obviously no longer release any more CryptoPunks, as much of their appeal is that they are limited in offering and are among the oldest NFTs around. Instead, the company began moving on to other projects, such as the 2021 Meebits, a set of 20,000 3D voxel avatars created in the same spirit as CryptoPunk.