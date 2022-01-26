Cryptosmart, how to use Bitcoin in everyday life – Advertorials

Competence, an eye to the future and transparency. The activity of Cryptosmart, an Italian start-up specializing in cryptocurrencies. The company, born from an idea of ​​the entrepreneurs Alessandro Frizzoni, Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Massimo Zamporlini, Fabio Persichetti and Alice Ubaldi, allows both professionals and ordinary people to buy, sell and deposit the first approach to the world of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum, cryptocurrencies, tokens and digital assets.

OBJECTIVES AND INNOVATION

Cryptosmart, unlike the other platforms already present on the market, is a company under Italian law, governed by Italian laws and based in Italy, to be precise in Perugia, in Umbria.

“We started recently and we already see that the number of users is increasing day by day and Cryptosmart in a short time has become a reference point in the cryptocurrency landscape. We are aware of the wall of mistrust that surrounds cryptocurrencies, but we are convinced that this sector will have an important future for both investors and commercial operators “, say the founders of Cryptosmart.









“As entrepreneurs living in Italy, we have realized that there is a lack of access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets in the country, especially for ordinary people – explain the founders – Finance, to be truly democratic, must be easy to manage. understand and inexpensive. These are the pillars of Cryptosmart ». “We started from the Exchange service – they concluded – but our goal is to allow everyone to use cryptocurrencies in the real economy”. All at affordable prices: account opening and wallet management are free and transaction commissions range from a maximum of 0.20% to a minimum of 0%.

THE EXCHANGE SERVICE

There are several services available on the Cryptosmart platform. All with total independence and autonomy, since there are no intermediaries and no one pushes to sell products or advertise.

First of all, the platform offers the Exchange service: a system allows its customers to buy, sell, deposit cryptocurrencies or other digital assets without intermediaries. The customer – who has total independence and autonomy – can buy cryptocurrencies and digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot and Litecoin through a simple bank transfer and also move cryptocurrencies already in his possession to another platform or account into Cryptosmart. .









THE CSMarket SERVICE

Cryptosmart has its eyes turned to the future and has implemented the innovative CSMarket service: for the first time in Italy, in fact, cryptocurrencies can be used in the real economy. It is possible to buy digital Gift Cards of the best brands of the Italian large distribution from electronics to clothing, without any intermediation by paying in Bitcoin.

THE CSpay SERVICE

Furthermore, Cryptosmart favors the development of a new ecosystem of using cryptocurrencies in the real economy by replacing money or any other currency: companies can send and receive peer-to-peer payments in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, fast and without intermediaries.

This is a service for companies that intend to increase their turnover by offering their customers the opportunity to pay through the use of cryptocurrency, already widespread in developed countries; In a short time, more and more companies will accept payment in cryptocurrencies for their products and services. CSpay also allows companies once the payment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has been received to instantly convert the cryptocurrency received into Euro, thus collecting in Euro what the customer paid with their cryptocurrencies, eliminating the exchange risk related to the volatility of the cryptocurrency.









THE STAKING SERVICE

It will be available soon the staking service which allows Cryptosmart users to make their cryptocurrencies available to participate in the proof of stake mechanism used by the blockchain network for validating transactions and registering a “new block”. Cryptosmart users will then receive the reward resulting from this activity.