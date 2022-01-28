Cryptosmart, how to use Bitcoin in the real economy – Advertorials

Competence, an eye to the future and transparency. The activity of Cryptosmart, an Italian start-up specialized in cryptocurrencies, is based on these pillars. The company was born from an idea of ​​Alessandro Frizzoni, Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Massimo Zamporlini, Fabio Persichetti and Alice Ubaldi, professionals with a high level of know-how who have built leading companies in the field of innovation, in raising funds from private individuals. international equity and institutional funds. In particular, Frizzoni and Ronchi were among the founders of Ariadsl, the first WiMax telephone company in Italy, and among the top management of Go Internet, bringing the company to listing on the Aim Italia list.

OBJECTIVES AND INNOVATION

Criptosmart is a platform that allows both professionals and ordinary people at the first approach to the world of cryptocurrencies to buy, sell and deposit Bitcoin, Ethereum, cryptocurrencies, tokens and digital assets.

The company, unlike the other platforms already present on the market, is a company incorporated under Italian law, governed by Italian law and based in Italy, to be precise in Perugia, in Umbria. Criptosmart, which in a short time has become a reference point in the cryptocurrency landscape, has studied its services to meet the needs of Italian users. “As entrepreneurs living in Italy, we have realized that there is a lack of access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets in the country, especially for ordinary people – explain the founders – Finance, to be truly democratic, must be easy to manage. understand and inexpensive. These are the pillars of Cryptosmart ». “We started from the Exchange service – they concluded – but our goal is to allow everyone to use cryptocurrencies in everyday life”. All at affordable prices: account opening and wallet management are free and transaction commissions range from a maximum of 0.20% to a minimum of 0%.









THE EXCHANGE SERVICE

There are several services available on the Cryptosmart platform. All with total independence and autonomy, since there are no intermediaries and no one pushes to sell products or advertise.

First of all, the platform offers the Exchange service: a system allows its customers to buy, sell, deposit cryptocurrencies or other digital assets without intermediaries. The customer – who has total independence and autonomy – can buy cryptocurrencies and digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot and Litecoin, through a simple bank transfer and also move cryptocurrencies already in his possession to another platform into Crypto Smart. or account.

THE CSMarket SERVICE

Cryptosmart has its eyes turned to the future and has implemented the innovative CSMarket service: for the first time in Italy, in fact, cryptocurrencies can be used in the real economy. It is possible to buy digital Gift Cards of the best brands of the Italian large distribution from electronics to clothing, without any intermediation by paying in Bitcoin.









THE CSpay SERVICE

Furthermore, Cryptosmart favors the development of a new ecosystem of using cryptocurrencies in the real economy by replacing money or any other currency: companies can send and receive peer-to-peer payments in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrenciesfast and without intermediaries.

This is a service for companies that intend to increase their turnover by offering their customers the possibility to pay through the use of cryptocurrency, already widespread in developed countries; In a short time, more and more companies will accept payment in cryptocurrencies for their products and services. CSpay also allows companies that receive payment in Bitcoin (or other crypto currencies) to instantly convert the cryptocurrency received into Euro, thus collecting in Euro what the customer paid with their cryptocurrencies, eliminating the exchange risk related to the volatility of the cryptocurrency.

THE STAKING SERVICE

It will be available soon the staking service which allows Cryptosmart users to make their cryptocurrencies available to participate in the proof of stake mechanism used by the blockchain network for validating transactions and registering a “new block”. Cryptosmart users will then receive the reward resulting from this activity.









