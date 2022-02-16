Cryptostories: a journey into Finance 3.0. Bitcoin

If you asked which one is the first cryptocurrency you have heard of, most likely the unanimous answer would be bitcoin. Over the past decade, many have read this name while browsing the web. Perhaps you have heard talks about cryptocurrencies or blockchain without having a clear idea of ​​the subject. And I bet that for the few fearless onlookers who have tried to investigate the matter, discovering the existence of hundreds (by now thousands) of cryptocurrencies has discouraged them enough. We also add misinformation, low awareness of this sector and the picture is getting darker and darker.

What better example to undertake an analysis of the various digital currencies and their differences than starting from bitcoin?

First, when we talk about Bitcoin we refer to the network, al network Bitcoin. We therefore refer to the underlying technology, the blockchain; when instead we talk about bitcoin we refer to the currency itself. This distinction is essential to avoid confusion. We have seen what one is blockchain and what is a crypto (very popular abbreviation of the term cryptocurrency). To make it even clearer, it is important to know the symbol (ticker) associated with the currency and the abbreviation. As for the Euro we use EUR or the € symbol, also for the crypto the system is the same: bitcoin is abbreviated with the abbreviation BTC (or XBT) and its symbol is ₿.

But what is bitcoin?

Bitcoin was born in January 2009 thanks to a person (or a group of people) known under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. Thanks to a peer-to-peer network (the Bitcoin network), users have the ability to own and trade a decentralized digital currency (BTC), without the need for a financial intermediary such as, for example, a bank. Its decentralized nature makes it impossible to maintain a fixed value, which is determined by supply and demand, as in the stock market. Another key feature of BTC concerns the max supplythe maximum number of bitcoins in circulation: unlike coins fiat – legal tender currencies -, it has been decided that there will be a maximum of 21 million bitcoins. It is a very low figure and this figure shows why bitcoin is considered by many to be a store of value far more than gold (this is one of the many debates that divide investors).

The history of bitcoin is fascinating as it marks a decisive historical moment for the development of new technologies and the transition in the near future to alternative payment methods. Without it we probably wouldn’t have a financial sector that touched one a few months ago market cap (market capitalization) of $ 3 trillion.

It all starts with bitcoin.

However, hundreds and hundreds of digital currencies have sprung up since 2009. Not each of them has its own peculiarity, many are copies of copies. Others, including Ethereum, have marked important steps for the growth of the sector. If you want to know what ethereum is, don’t miss the next Criptostorie appointment!

