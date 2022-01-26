Crysis 4 announced by Crytek: it’s official, here’s the first teaser!

With October last year, the update path of the famous Crytek saga ended, with the publication of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

UPDATE: Crytek’s western social channels have confirmed the existence of Crysis 4. The communication was disseminated with the brief teaser trailer that you can view at the opening of this news. Rather cryptic, the footage did not reveal any precise details about the project.

The original news follows.

Now, it seems that the entire operation served the development team to revive public interest in his famous shooter saga. The target? To propose a new unpublished chapter for the IP! This, at least, is the picture that emerges following an interesting sighting, which may have revealed the announcement of Crysis 4 in advance.

From the social account of Crytek China active on the Chinese platform Bilibili, in fact, the image that you can view directly at the bottom of this news has found diffusion. The latter, which shows a helmet resting on the ground, is accompanied by a message in Chinese, which seems to confirm the existence of a Project Crysis 4. L’announcement is presented by the account as a celebration of the Lunar New Year and the start of the Year of the Tiger. At the moment, however, there seems to be no further official confirmationwith the exception of the aforementioned communication made by Crytek China.

To find out more, there is therefore nothing left to do but wait for clarification from other divisions of Crytek. In the meantime, however, it costs nothing to hope: what would you like to see in action in a Crysis 4?