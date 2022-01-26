Crysis 4 official: here is the teaser trailer

Crysis 4 been made official with the first images and the first teaser trailer. First, the Chinese profile of Crytek published a post with the first image of the fourth chapter of Crysis. And there is also a comment: “The Crysis 4 project confirmed, opening up a new battlefield based on nanotechnology” that is what makes the protagonists of the series powerful.

The official statement on the Crytek website adds that Crysis 4 is still in the early stages of development, “so it will take some more time” before seeing it in the finished version. “We wanted to announce it anyway because we are excited for the future and we want to involve the community in all phases of the realization” Crytek points out.

It’s been nine years since the release of the last chapter of the series, Crysis 3, released on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Pi recently arrived Crysis Remastered, which partly disappointed the expectations of fans of the series, followed by the technical update of its two sequels. Also in light of the great success achieved by the first historical chapter of Crysis, originally released in 2007 and which for many years remained the technical and performance reference point for its graphics. To the point that the saying remains historical: “Is Crysis running on it? when evaluating the performance of a gaming machine.

In recent years, Crytek has faced a series of financial difficulties, which have not been smoothed out by the licensing of the graphics engine. CryEngine n from the initiatives in the sector of VR. Finally, the previous chapters of Crysis were published by Electronic Arts, but it is not known if the American company involved in the new project. In the teaser, however, his logo does not appear.

