Crystal Dynamics retraces its steps, goodbye to microtransactions

After the great controversies of the last few weeks and on the thrust of the many feedback received, the Crystal Dynamics team has decided to permanently eliminate the microtransactions recently introduced in Marvel’s Avengers.

The umpteenth revision on the policy of microtransactions, initially excluded and then introduced, was announced through the official social channels of Crystal Dynamics, after long weeks of silence. In fact, the press release reads: “We apologize for not addressing your concerns about adding paid consumables to the Marketplace earlier. We had introduced it as an option to evolve the player base and didn’t see it as a pay-to-win as they didn’t offer a direct power boost. After considering the feedback, we have decided that by the end of the day we will remove the Hero Catalysts and Fragment Extractors from the sale. They will continue to be earned as rewards and those that have been purchased will remain usable. We hope this can be a first step in rebuilding your trust in our team. Our goal continues to be to offer the best possible game. Thank you for being part of the Marvel’s Avengers community“.

In short, the pressure from the fans, sometimes even exaggerated, seems to have had a certain effect. Meanwhile, the players are waiting for news on the arrival of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers that could be revealed in the course of the week.