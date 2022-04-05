Crystal Palace v Arsenal (3-0). Marcelo Flores will have to wait

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.04.2022 16:22:18





The debut of the Mexican Marcelo Flores did not arrive on matchday 31 of the Premier League, although at least he left with the satisfaction of having been on the Arsenal first team bench for the first time during the visit he made to Selhurst Park Stadium in Crystal Palace.

Although there were conditions for coach Mikel Arteta to give him a few minutes, since the local team led the victory with two goals in the first half, the strategist determined to wait to give him his first minutes.

The Gunners they fail to find regularity and string their second defeat in three gamesdespite the fact that they met a rival who had only won one game out of the last nine they had played.

Although it was not an overwhelming machine, Crystal Palace knew how to take advantage of the options it had and thanks to an effectiveness that its rival on Monday would envy.

With a little pressure in the high zone, the local team managed to find options that they took advantage of perfectly to go to the front soon. mate scored the first at minute 16, while Ayew He scored the second goal at 24.

Although Arteta moved his painting to halftime, he didn’t look at Floreswho remained inert on the bench watching how his team was overcome.

Zaha was the one who closed the scoring at minute 74 with a bit of a penalty.