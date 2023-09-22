CS2 Players Agree This Important Feature of MR12 Needs to be Balanced Before Release

Counterattack 2 release is probably imminent. The game is rumored to be officially released in September. 27, players point out features they would love to see changed, and one of them is an important aspect of MR12.

The game reintroduced MR12 to its official matchmaking, shortening the number of rounds in a game to 24, where a team needs 13 on the board to win a game. One player praised the change made in September. 21 on Reddit, but many others pointed out that the economics of the CT side need to be tweaked for it to work properly.

Players believe that in halves that last only 12 rounds, the CT side needs some fixes in the economy. Their main argument is the lack of money in the current system, which puts the CT side at a huge disadvantage, especially when they lose a pistol round. In such scenarios, team T often gets an early 3-0 lead, which is a big advantage right from the start.

CTs have to spend more money to get a full buy, so they are often forced to make difficult decisions in CS2. Dot Esports Screenshot

“CT economics are really bad with MR12,” reads one top comment. “100%. My percentage of completed buy rounds as CT definitely feels lower in CS2 that CSGO but the T side looks pretty much the same,” another responded.

In CS:GO, where half had 15 rounds total, CTs had more room to save money by opting for green rounds. But, in this case, they also had more rounds to reach the terrorists who were beginning to gain the advantage. It’s much harder to go for green rounds in CS2 with the economy unchanged because giving away two rounds seems like a lot. On the other hand, it is not advisable to force purchases that are incomplete, since there is a high probability that they will not work.

Average gamers aren’t alone with that feeling. A group of professional players, including FaZe Clan’s ropz and Heroic’s cadiaN, believe the economy is not in good shape to support the switch to MR12. Hopefully, Valve will take this feature under their purview and somehow address it in the near future.

