CsC alarm: increases in gas and electricity prices risk blocking businesses

In Italy, inflation driven only by energy prices

In general, inflation is growing everywhere, even in Italy (+ 3.9% per year) where it is, however, pushed only from energy prices, remaining lower than that of the Eurozone and the USA. The core measure, net of energy and food, is very moderate in Italy (+ 1.4% per annum), while in the Eurozone and especially in the USA it has jumped well beyond the 2.0% threshold supervised by central banks. The most probable scenario remains that the flare-up of inflation in Italy and Europe is temporary, thanks to the expected decline in oil prices, and that a return in 2022 is recorded. This would avoid a hike in European rates this year, unlike what will happen in the US.

The fluctuations in the price of Brent oil

The dynamics of energy prices (+ 29.1% annually in December) is responsible for most of the increase in inflation, having led the general index well above the core one. In 2020, however, there was a decline (up to -12.7%). Consumer prices of energy in Italy (i.e. fuel for transport, gas and electricity for the home) follow, on average, with a short delay, the fluctuations in the price of Brent oil converted into euros, which it year has risen above the pre-crisis values: in the CsC scenario, an average of + 56% in euro is recorded in 2021, after a -36% last year. In 2022, Brent is expected to show a partial decline and therefore energy prices in Italy should gradually curve downwards, towards a dynamic approaching zero, slowing the general index.

INFLATION: WIDE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN ITALY, EUROPE AND USA Loading …

Wide gap between American, European and Italian inflation

If on the one hand the CsC note reminds us that thehuge rise in commodity prices, since the end of 2020, it is common to all Western economies, importers of raw materials and manufacturing, on the other hand the survey highlights that in 2021 deep gaps emerged in the dynamics of consumer prices in the various economies. While in Italy inflation has risen largely due to the rise in energy prices, and net of energy and food it remains low, indicating that domestic price pressures are moderate, the dynamics of prices have been much higher, throughout the course of 2021, in other Eurozone countries and, above all, in the USA.

Italian mix of gas-based energy sources

Among the main European countries, Italy is the one most exposed to the rise in natural gas prices. In fact, the energy mix of the country favors this source: 42% of total energy consumption in Italy in 2020 (plus 36% of oil), compared to 38% in the United Kingdom, far from 26% in Germany (which uses a lot of coal), from 23% in Spain (which relies more on oil) and 17% in France (which relies on nuclear power; BP data). The significant level reached by renewables in Italy (sun, wind, etc.), equal to 11% of energy consumption, better than 8% in France, is not enough to contain the role of gas and oil; other EU countries – underlines the CsC report – are further ahead on this front (Germany 18%, UK 17%, Spain 15%), with values ​​that make them the world leaders in renewables.