CSI NY: Is the rumor of a possible revival of the series for the next 2023 true?

The rumor of the revival of CSI NY is not something new. From movies to remakes, this is a constant of one of the most watched series. However, recent information from the CBS television network has surprised his fans.

June 29, 2022 5:49 p.m.

When the spin-off of the franchise ITUC, ITUC: NY (New York) debuted in 2004, immediately winning over a respectable number of fans who recently began celebrating rumors of a return of the CBS series after ending almost a decade ago.

CSI NY: Will there be a season 10 of the CBS show?

Remembered for having a different tone than her peers from CSI Las Vegas Y CSI Miami, the series set in New York City failed to surpass its peers in public preference. This fact, added to the high production costs, became unprofitable for the network, as TV Series Finale pointed out at the time. When ITUC NY came to an end after 9 years in February 2013, millions of viewers tuned in to say goodbye to Detective Mac Taylor (Gary Sinise).

Despite its ups and downs, ITUC NY is in the select group of the most influential television shows in pop culture. Although, obviously due to its cancellation, no new episodes have been presented since then, it has remained a regular series in the schedules of many international television networks.

In relation to a possible return of the police program, the actor Gary Sinise He commented at one point that he is not sure if the show would work today. In fact, her co-star Natalie Martinez (jamie lovato), said that the possibility of making a film about the spin-off was even considered, but it never materialized.

“It would be terrible to do something and not be good. It was fantastic… If we did a CSI NY movie and it sucked, then, you know, it would sully it.”

CSI NY: The drama could return to the screens again

However, Hollywood is known for remaking movies or TV shows, and studios might think it would be cool to bring history back with a new set of characters. And more now that CSI Vegas is back on screen and with a season 2 on the way, after the great success of the launch and the return of its two main stars.

But, for the moment, that rumor that raised the spirits of some fans for a few hours is totally false. However, there is still hope that something will happen either as a meeting of ITUC NYa movie or a reboot of the series.