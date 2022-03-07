CSIF asks the Provincial Hospital to create a fixed position for a nuclear medicine technician

CASTELLÓ (EP) The CSIF Independent Trade Union and Civil Servants Center has demanded that the management of the Provincial Hospital of Castellón create a fixed post for a senior technician in nuclear medicine in order to promote job stability and guarantee the quality of service in said hospital. Department.

As explained by the union central, “currently the nuclear medicine service is in a critical situation, since, despite the fact that together with the medical and nursing staff there should at least be three other senior imaging technicians for diagnosis and nuclear medicine to manage the two gamma cameras and the PET-CT available to the Consortium, there is currently only one technician who, moreover, ends his contract at the end of this month of March”.

“Only in the last 4 years, since 2018, have 9 specialists passed through this position, chaining temporary contracts”, lamented from CSIF, which has indicated that it is an “indispensable” service for the adequate care of patients with pathologies both oncological such as neurological, vascular, reflux or related to infectious pathologies, among others.

2,624 PET-CT tests in 2021

In fact, -according to the union- in 2021 alone at the Provincial Hospital of Castellón, 2,624 PET-CT tests were carried out and the requests to carry out metabolic studies using this technology have increased in this period from 8 to 14 daily requests.

“If the contract for this senior nuclear medicine technician position, which does not even appear in the latest Job List (RPT) approved by the Consortium, is not renewed or stabilized, the service could be paralyzed, which would force refer patients to centers in other provinces, such as Valencia”, they have pointed out from the union central.

Thus, they have stressed that “if the current position were stabilized and the other two additional ones recommended for the proper functioning of the service were created, in addition to preventing the Consortium from having to constantly train new technicians in the management of the equipment that it fires In a few months, the two gamma cameras and the PET-CT could even be in operation simultaneously, which would speed up waiting times and improve the quality of the service”.