CSKA Sofia-Roma – The probable formations. GRAPHICS!

The protagonist is back Conference League, this time the Rome will fly to Sofia to challenge the CSKA on the sixth and last day of Group C. The Giallorossi already have the qualification in their pocket, but they must hope for a misstep of the Bodø / Glimt against it Zorya Luhansk to finish in the first place of the group avoiding the play-offs with the third classified of the groups of Europa League. All this, of course, assuming that the Capitoline win the three points. As announced by Mourinho, there will be some line-up changes, with Rui Patricio, Smalling and Mkhitaryan who stayed directly in the capital to rest. The Special One should return to line up 4-2-3-1, with Fuzato which goes towards the first seasonal presence. On the right wing, the youngster could have a chance Missori with Calafiori on the left out and central pair formed by Mancini (disqualified against Spezia) e Kumbulla. In the middle of the field, Bove will act alongside Cristante, while as tip Borja Mayoral is ahead of Abraham. Finally, on the trocar Zaniolo on the right (like Mancini, there will be no disqualification against Spezia), Shomurodov in the center and Zalewski to the left.

CSKA SOFIA – Some absences at CSKA as announced by the technician Mladenov, who will renounce the star Carey. Mirror form to that of Roma, that is a 4-2-3-1 with Busatto in goal and defensive line consisting of Turitsov, Matteij, Lam and Mazikou. In the middle of the field, Youga and Geferson with Yomov, Bai, Wildshut behind the single point Caicedo.

The probable formations of CSKA Sofia-Roma (Thursday 9 December at 18:45)
CSKA Sofia (4-2-3-1): Busatto; Turitsov, Mattheij, Lam, Mazikou; Youga, Geferson; Yomov, Bai, Wildshut; Caicedo.
Rome (4-2-3-1): Fuzato; Missori, Mancini, Kumbulla, Calafiori; Cristante, Bove; Zaniolo, Shomurodov, Zalewski; Borja Mayoral.

