CTO pays tribute to its best MIR 2022 students

Pilar Díaz Aguilar, president of the CTO Group.

Deans and professionals from the health sector met this Wednesday at the tribute and awards ceremony of the CTO Group. The preparation center wanted to recognize and reward the effort that the applicants have made in recent months for a ’round’ call, in which 52 of his students have managed to get a placed among the top 100 of the 2022 MIR exam. Pilar Sanchezdirector of Institutional Relations, has been in charge of welcoming all the guests to the telematic event, which has been attended by numerous authorities and personalities, including that of Jose Maria PinoPresident of Medical Writing.

Pilar Diaz Aguilarpresident of the CTO Group, has taken the floor to thank the “tireless” work of the deans, who are “representative figures of university excellence”, as well as showing their satisfaction with the results of the students. “Your capacity for enthusiasm shines brightly and is a symptom of spiritual health. You are ambassadors of a profession in which society has absolute confidence and you are part of a social contract that has been shaped over the centuries”, said Díaz, who highlighted the “brilliant” qualities of the students of this promotion.

“In addition to brilliant qualities, you will need other essential faculties such as the will to learn and humility. Today you are touching the sky with your fingers, but do not forget that there will be difficult days in which you have to feel equally lucky ”, he continued.

Likewise, the president has not forgotten the candidates who have not achieved the expected result. “The effort is not in vain”, he recalled, encouraging them not to throw in the towel: “Being a doctor is, above all, a philosophy of life”.

For its part, Ferdinand Theresa, academic director of the CTO Group, has pointed out that this ceremony is a celebration of effort, sacrifice, courage and, above all, the vocation of service. “You are the representatives of all the colleagues who are going to be part of the hospital and you are responsible for transmitting a feeling, that of being a doctor. You have the ability to make society healthier”, De Teresa has recognized, who has been “extremely proud” of the effort of the students during the intense months of preparation.

“The feeling of family that you have transmitted to us is incredible. Teamwork is the best way to achieve success“, it is finished.



“The MIR does not make you doctors”

On the other hand, Antonio Martin Conejerodirector of the faculty of the CTO Group, has recalled that the MIR “does not do doctors”, but “it is a key that opens doors”. “The temptation to think that one is above oneself because of having obtained a better result is very powerful. However, once you enter the hospital you are one more. For this reason, I ask you for work and dedication in equal parts, ”said Martín, who has stressed that the best doctor is the most humble. “That will make you great doctors. Count on your colleagues because Medicine as a team is the only Medicine that is understood”, he concluded.

The award ceremony for these 52 MIR applicants has been accompanied by interventions by Luis Cristobal Captain Moralesdean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Seville; Alfonso Carmona Martinezpresident of the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Seville; Carlos F. Sanchez Ferrerdean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Madrid; Javier Lanuzadean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zaragoza; Joan San Molinadean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Girona; Teresa Fernandez Agullocoordinator of the Degree of the Faculty of Medicine of the Rey Juan Carlos University; Javier CejasMIR member of the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Córdoba and regional representative of the MIR in the Andalusian Council of Medical Colleges; Tomas Chivato Perezdean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad San Pablo CEU Madrid; Marta Ferrer PugaDean of the University of Navarra Faculty of Medicine; Jeronimo Lajara Blesadean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University of Murcia; Bethlehem Merck Navarrodirector of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, CEU Cardenal Herrera University of Valencia; Jose Carter Gonzalezdean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Salamanca; Jose Martin Carreira VillamorVice Dean of Clinics at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Santiago de Compostela; Manuel Rossetti Rodriguezdean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Cádiz; Joan Ramon MaclansDean’s Delegate for Medicine Studies, Pompeu Fabra University of Barcelona; Javier Arias Diaz, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid; Y Manuel Martinez-Sellespresident of the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Madrid.