Cuadrado and Dybala for the second success in a row

Juve host Genoa on the sixteenth day of Serie A: summary, slow motion, result, match report, highlights, live news

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – There Juve by Massimiliano Merry hits the second success in a row, beating Genoa 2-0. The goals of Cuadrado and Dybala are decisive.

Juve Genoa 2-0 LIVE: summary and slow motion

1 ‘Kick-off – It starts at the Stadium

4 ′ Juve opportunity – Kulusevski triangulates with Dybala. The Argentine’s touch in the area is anticipated by the Genoa defense.

6 ‘Bernardeschi shot – Bentancur slams on the host defense, the ball reaches Bernardeschi whose left goes out high.

9 ′ Gol Cuadrado – The Colombian surprises Sirigu directly from a corner kick. Trajectory that bags at the intersection.

11 ‘Dybala shot – Left by the Argentine from the edge that does not frame the goal.

12 ′ Cuadrado opportunity – Locatelli goes to the left and dishes a ball on the far post where Cuadrado arrives. He tries to dribble but is stopped by the defense.

15 ‘Bernardeschi shot – Morata verticalizes for Bernardeschi, who takes it to the right and kicks. Careful Sirigu on the near post.

18 ′ Locatelli shot – The midfielder takes aim from the edge at the suggestion of Pellegrini. The trajectory goes out over the crossbar.

23 ‘Bernardeschi opportunity – The number 20 has a good opportunity to put her in the middle from the left. Wrong passage, easy prey of the defense.

26 ‘Dybala shot – Dybala wastes a good opportunity, kicking high with his right.

27 ‘Bernardeschi shot – The aim is too high. The attempt by the Juventus winger is lost in the stands.

32 ‘De Ligt header – Cuadrado’s punishment to reward De Ligt’s header. Para Sirigu.

33 ‘Bernardeschi opportunity – Left without a sure shot at the far post blocked by Ghiglione.

34 ‘Pellegrini warned – First yellow of the match at Pellegrini’s address for an intervention on Ghiglione. Excessive yellow against the full-back.

37 ′ Morata Opportunity – De Ligt with the head engages Sirigu’s reflexes, then Morata on the rejected kicks again on Sirigu.

45 ′ Morata opportunity – Dybala in the middle for Morata, who is still neutralized by Sirigu in the split.

50 ‘Ammonito Cambiaso – Withheld on Kulusevski to stop his counterattack. Yellow for Cambiaso.

51 ‘Shot Dybala – Control and shot around with the left. Balloon coming out of a puff.

53 ‘Morata Opportunity – Enter the area and kick diagonally with the right, finding Sirigu’s gloves.

56 ‘Tiro De Ligt – De Ligt’s long-distance solution, with Sirigu who collects without headaches.

57 ‘Kulusevski shot – The Swede passes behind Vasquez, returns to the left and kicks. Flask on the bottom.

58 ‘Triple change Genoa – Inside Pandev, Portanova and Galdames instead of Bianchi, Behrami and Tourè.

62 ‘Bernardeschi opportunity – Double dribbling to evade two opponents, then left deflected in a corner kick.

63 ‘Dybala shot – Ball falling to the limit after a corner, Dybala frees the left over high.

65 ‘Cuadrado claims a penalty – The Colombian complains of a touch of Ghiglione’s hand on his shot. Chiffi continues.

66 ′ Juve double chance – First Dybala and then Cuadrado tries, Sirigu opposes both.

71 ′ Rescue Chiellini – The captain’s intervention to stop Ekuban’s action was decisive.

71 & # 39; Ammonito Morata – Yellow for the Spanish striker.

72 ‘Juve change – Kean takes the place of Morata.

74 ‘Kean warned – The new entry for a foul on Biraschi is also warned.

78 ′ Kulusevski opportunity – The Swede puts it in the middle with the right, finding the opposition of the Genoa defense.

82 ′ Goal Dybala – Bernardeschi suggests for Dybala that diagonally inside the area he baptizes the corner.

82 ‘Juve change – Inside Rabiot (between the whistles of the Stadium) for Bernardeschi.

85 ‘Genoa change – Melegoni takes the place of Cambiaso.

88 ‘Juve change – Kaio Jorge takes the place of Dybala.

90 ′ Ekuban opportunity – Ekuban tries to jump Chiellini to the limit but the captain does not let himself be overcome.

Best of the match Juve: Cuadrado REPORT CARDS

Juve Genoa 2-0: result and match report

Networks: 9 ′ Cuadrado, 82 ′ Dybala

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini (46 ′ Alex Sandro); Bentancur, Locatelli; Kulusevski, Dybala (88 ′ Kaio Jorge), Bernardeschi (82 ′ Rabiot); Morata (72 ‘Kean). Annex. Merry. Available. Pinsoglio, Raina, Bonucci, Rugani, De Winter, Arthur, Soulé

Genoa (3-5-2): Sirigu; Biraschi, Bani (72 ‘Vanheusden), Vasquez; Ghiglione, Hernani, Behrami (58 ‘Galdames), Toure (58’ Portanova), Cambiaso (85 ‘Melegoni); Ekuban, Bianchi (58 ‘Pandev). Annex. Shevchenko. Available. Semper, Marchetti, Sabelli, Masiello, Buksa, Serpe

Referee: Chiffi of Padua

Ammonites: 34 ′ Pellegrini, 50 ′ Cambiaso, 71 ′ Morata, 74 ′ Kean

Juve Genoa: the pre-match