Cuadrado, Arthur and Locatelli shine

Sportmediaset colleagues judged the performance of the protagonists of Juventus-Sampdoria. Here are ratings and judgments:

Cuadrado 7 – Flirtatious for the whole first half, he undertakes a personal challenge with Falcone and beats him perhaps with the least clean conclusion of the repertoire. Unlock the free-kick match by confirming yourself in a season inspired by the realization point of view.

Arthur 7 – More dynamic and enterprising than usual even in the most offensive areas of the pitch. Aggressive, he also goes to a personal conclusion in a couple of circumstances, however denoting his lack of habit to do so. He makes up for it with the precise assist for Rugani’s winning header.

Locatelli 7 – A must for Juventus in the middle of the field, with Arthur further back he is free to be more aggressive to recover more balls in offensive pressure. Decisive on the occasion of Dybala’s goal in recovering the ball from the goalkeeper’s pass.

Falcone 6.5 – The game allows him to be always and constantly busy, but he shows off great reflexes and instinctive saves. Inaccurate on Cuadrado’s goal also for a deviation, innocent on Rugani while on the third goal he puts his own with a too soft pass.

Accounts 6 – For an hour of play an intangible and insecure performance, also due to the long absence from the pitch. Then a flash a few seconds before coming out with a winning diagonal which, if nothing else, gives him confidence for the rest of the season.

The other votes:

Juventus: Perin 6; De Sciglio 6, Danilo 6 (17 ‘st Chiellini 6), Rugani 6.5, Alex Sandro 6; Cuadrado 7 (29 ‘st Aké 6.5), Locatelli 7, Arthur 7 (29’ st Bentancur 6), Rabiot 6.5; Kulusevski 6 (17 ‘st Dybala 6.5), Morata 6 (34’ st Kaio Jorge sv). Available: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, McKennie, Pellegrini, Kaio Jorge, Bentancur, Aké, De Winter, Soulé, Miretti. All .: Landucci 6.5.

Sampdoria: Falcone 6.5; Bereszynski 5, Magnani 5.5, Murru 5.5; Conti 6 (19 ‘st Candreva 5.5), Thorsby 5.5 (19’ st Vieira 5.5), Rincon 5, Askildsen 5, Augello 5 (36 ‘st Dragusin sv); Caputo 5 (40 ‘st Ciervo sv), Torregrossa 5 (19’ st Gabbiadini 5). Available: Ravaglia, Saio, Ferrari, Yepes, Aquino, Trimboli. Coach: Tufano 5.