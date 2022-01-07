Cuadrado does not hold back and screams his anger in the face of Chiesa: the squabble in Juve-Napoli

Cuadrado and Chiesa, Juventus’ best players against Napoli, experienced a moment of tension. The captain complained dramatically to his partner.

Despite the many uncertainties of the eve, Juventus And Naples in the end they managed to take the field. The result was a fun match, which ended with the result of 1-1, which perhaps makes the Azzurri smile more, who thus maintain their advantage over the Bianconeri unchanged. To Mertens he replied Federico Chiesa, which as often happens was one of the best of his, paired with the Colombian Cuadrado. In short, nothing new, in light of the performance of the Colombian and the former viola this season. On the other hand, the fact that the two players entered on a collision course, with a spat that did not escape the cameras, is surprising.

Juan Cuadrado has undoubtedly become one of the leaders of the Juventus locker room. The ranks have been granted to him both for his now long militancy in Juventus, but also for “sporting merits” in light of his constant and always positive performance. In the last year, for example, the cameras of the docu-series All or Noting showed the Colombian scolding none other than Cristiano Ronaldo during the disappointing Champions League match against Porto, confirming his now increasingly important role at the Old Lady.

Cuadrado infuriated with Chiesa

And even against Napoli there was a moment in which the Juventus captain raised his voice with one of his teammates, regardless of the cameras. Everything happened in the end of the first half on the occasion of a quick reversal of the front. Federico Chiesa on the developments of a corner kick had the opportunity to get the space to go and finish from the edge, but was opposed by Politano. The former viola immediately after the contact remained on the ground protesting in a blatant manner with the referee (who did not convince the home players and was then surrounded by the bianconeri after the final whistle), while the action moved quickly to the other front. Alex Sandro at that point was forced to the edge of his area to stop Demme with a foul, giving a dangerous free kick to the Neapolitan team.

While many visiting players complained to the referee, Cuadrado started running in the direction of Federico Chiesa. Once he reached his partner, the Colombian got angry and indicated the previous position with his finger and lprobably complaining about the failure to return to defense and the waste of time in the protests of the Italian national team. The latter for his part tried to explain the reasons to his partner, who then went away angrily. The lateral was forced to recover at full speed to try to avoid trouble on the blues’ burning restart and the fact that he saw the not “bad” attacker in the return to cover, did not really go down.