Cuadrado goes to the ground, Caprari teases him during Verona-Juve

Juve, Caprari imitates Cuadrado

Shortly after the half hour, Cuadrado ends up on the ground following a game contrast with Caprari. The referee whistles the punishment for the Juve and the striker of the Verona he does not take it well: first he spreads his arms staring at the opponent on the ground, then he also imitates him, pretending to complain and ordering him to get up. The ex’s little show Rome he was immediately noticed by the fans, who made him go viral on social media.