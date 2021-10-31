Sports

Cuadrado goes to the ground, Caprari teases him during Verona-Juve

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Loading...
Advertisements

Juve, Caprari imitates Cuadrado

Shortly after the half hour, Cuadrado ends up on the ground following a game contrast with Caprari. The referee whistles the punishment for the Juve and the striker of the Verona he does not take it well: first he spreads his arms staring at the opponent on the ground, then he also imitates him, pretending to complain and ordering him to get up. The ex’s little show Rome he was immediately noticed by the fans, who made him go viral on social media.

Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

stunned by a fight, heart tests in the hospital

4 hours ago

“As a lover of Italy-Argentina football in Naples, it whet my imagination”

July 16, 2021

Inter, 2-0 against Udinese with another double from Correa: Inzaghi returns to win at San Siro | First page

1 hour ago

“Novara, Carpi, Samb, Paganese and Casertana close to exclusion”

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button