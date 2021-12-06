Cuadrado’s Olympic goal and Dybala’s crossing. Juve beat Genoa but still waste too much

We needed a victory and a victory has come. Juventus adds to the triumph of Salerno in the middle of the week other points in the, very cold, home match at Allianz Stadium against Genoa. In the Juventus home it ends 2-0 for Massimiliano Allegri’s team able to score a goal in time with Juan Cuadrado first and Paulo Dybala then. Madama thus hangs up Fiorentina at fifth place and overtakes Rome keeping unchanged the distance of seven points from the fourth place occupied by Atalanta.

Cuadrado scores the Olympic goal.

This is his period, the one in which he decides to go on his own and somehow put his signature on the games. It happened in the final, his specificity, against Fiorentina; it happened again last night against Genoa. And this time he decided to score a goal from those who, in one way or another, remain in history. Wanted or not, so Dybala said “He said no, he said he crossed“, the Olympic goal remains an author’s signature to be entered in the Colombian’s register of plays. Nine minutes are enough for the Old Lady to unlock the match against Genoa and set the evening downhill. Allegri’s team creates many opportunities, good Pellegrini and Bernardeschi on the left-handed out, but, as often happens, does not materialize.

First the wastes, then Dybala closes the games.

Not an unforgettable evening for Morata, rather. A couple of great wasted chances and a nervousness that slowly grew until the replacement of the technician from Livorno with whom there was a heated exchange of words. And if the striker struggles to score, it is known that the tally of goals increases in fits and starts. “We wanted to strengthen the percentage of opportunities created and not exploited, – Allegri commented, – on this level we must improve. I enjoyed seeing the team play, like in Salerno and in other games. At the level of percentage of accomplishment we can only improve and this is a good sign“. The exclamation point on the match then put Dybala with a splendid left-handed to cross from inside the penalty area which, less than ten minutes from the end of the game, closed the games and made the environment even more sober. Now the Champions League to continue the winning streak.