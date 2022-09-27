Cuadros picks up the rector’s glove and unanimously approves requesting the Faculty of Medicine for León

The rector of the University of León, Juan Francisco García Marín, reopened the melon of the old request from the Faculty of Medicine at the opening of the academic year. And his proposal, before which the Junta de Castilla y León has placed its profile, has already found an echo in a municipal plenary session. The City Council of Cuadros, governed by the former president of the Diputación Marcos Martínez, has approved a motion that includes this claim unanimously with the absence of the spokesperson for the Popular Party, who did not attend the session.

The motion was signed by the Independent Group of Tables, the formation that governs with an absolute majority with seven councilors, a plenary with eleven seats that is completed with two mayors from the Popular Party, one from Ciudadano and another from Podemos. The independents, headed by the former president of the Diputación for the PP, arrested and imprisoned in his day and now still charged and pending trial by the Punic Operation in the National High Court, Marcos Martínez, assure that the one from Cuadros would be the first consistory to vote on a motion in support of this old demand.

Thus, the Independent Grouping of Tables relies on “the need, urgency, capacity and citizen demand to host this faculty” by appealing specifically to the “palpable lack of doctors throughout Castilla y León and especially in the province of León, as well as their poor distribution”, in addition to “the well-known demographic evolution of the existing professionals, not to mention the epidemiological changes, the changes in the way people get sick and the needs, therefore, of the patients”.

The motion also emphasizes that “the University of León has the perfect ecosystem to host this Faculty of Medicine, as it has degrees in nursing, physiotherapy or biotechnology, among others”, an argument that supports the petition without forgetting that “León already It has two University Hospitals (the CAULE) in León capital and the Hospital del Bierzo in Ponferrada”.

And it is that the Independent Association of Staff also shares the thesis put forward by the College of Physicians of Castilla y León according to which the implementation of Medicine would promote the development of the University with a commitment “compatible” with the rest of the equivalent academic institutions in the Community and in Spain.

Thus, the approved motion urges the Board’s Education Department to “proceed to the implementation in León of a Faculty of Medicine that comes to alleviate the needs described.”