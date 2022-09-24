Cuadros, pioneer municipality with motion for León to have Medicine

The municipality of Cuadros will become the first in the province to vote on a motion for León to have a Faculty of Medicine. The proposal has been made by the Independent Panel Grouping, led by the mayor, Marcos Martínez. The full proposal, which will be held next Tuesday, September 27, has been raised based on the need, urgency, capacity and citizen demand to host this faculty.

This need is reflected in the motion “in the face of the existence of an urgent and more than palpable lack of doctors throughout Castilla y León and especially in the province of León, as well as their poor distribution, in our health system, the well-known demographic evolution of the existing professionals, not to mention the epidemiological changes, the changes in the way of getting sick and the needs, therefore, of the patients”.

In addition, it is valued that “the University of León has the perfect ecosystem to host this medical school, as it has degrees in nursing, physiotherapy or biotechnology, among others”, an argument that supports the petition, noting that “León It already has two University Hospitals (el Caule) in León capital and the Hospital del Bierzo in Ponferrada”.

In the motion it is recalled that “the College of Physicians of Castilla y León has requested the urgent installation of this Faculty in León, since its implementation would encourage the development of our University Campus and, by extension, would revalue the educational commitment, being perfectly compatible with other Universities in the Community and at a national level”.

It also stresses that “the implementation of the Faculty of Medicine in León it would multiply the teaching specialization of the doctors who currently participate in the training of doctors in the university hospitals of the province”.

“The need for quality undergraduate training adapted to the new realities in teaching methodology. The State Conference of Medical Students has been complaining for a long time about the inadequate training they receive in the undergraduate degree in terms of clinical practices and some shortcomings resounding as the absence of Family Medicine or Health Promotion”, highlights the motion.

“There are no vacancies in the university hospitals to give an adequate response to the training of the students, trusting everything to the MIR training. The students ask that the existing vacancies respond to their needs, which currently does not happen. They request more places to rotate “, indicates.

The motion highlights the importance of promoting this “citizen demand” and the enormous capacity of the University of Leon to respond to this educational need to the point of achieving a “modern Faculty of Medicine, capable of developing an attractive and quality teaching project, giving priority to undergraduate training focused on Family and Community Medicine and with special attention to the Rural. It will undoubtedly be a driving force for the accreditation of health professionals and, therefore, for the quality of Leonese health”.

For all these reasons, “the Ministry of Education of the Junta de Castilla y León is urged to proceed with the implementation in León of a Faculty of Medicine that comes to alleviate the needs described”. It is requested “to transfer this Motion to the Presidency of the Junta de Castilla y León, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health of the Junta de Castilla y León and the University of León so that they join forces and make it a reality the implementation of the Faculty of Medicine in León”.