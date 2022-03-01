Cuauhtémoc Blanco points to president of America due to the crisis

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.03.2022 00:32:33





The penultimate place America occupies in the Clausura 2022 tournament, only above Santos by one goal difference, led to Cuauhtemoc Blanco to recognize that there must be a change at the helm of the club, although not only focused on Santiago Solaribut also targeted the directive headed by Santiago Baths.

After 7 dates, the azulcrema team adds five points thanks to a win, two draws and four lossestied in units with Monterrey and the Guerreros, although his difference of -5 saved him from appearing at the bottom of the table, an embarrassing situation for the club legend.

“The results speak for themselves, in the end you must do a restructuring in Americanot just Solari but those who are around, because at the end of the day also who is president has a lot to do with italthough it hurts, but it is a reality, because at the end of the day you do the hiring,” Cuauh told Fox Sports.

He also said that today he doesn’t see a squad wanting to get aheadso he asked for a few minutes on the field to show them what to do.

Córdova lost the floor

Also questioned about the departure of Sebastián Córdova to Tigres after being marked as his heir, Blanco he not only focused his criticism on the player, but also on the mediawhich helped him lose focus.

“I don’t like to say it, I didn’t want to do it, he makes me a good player, but people lose the floor, the guy is very good; here in football it’s called being constant. A guy scores a goal after two or three games and the media is to blame because they elevate them and feel like the gods“.

He also pointed out that the institution lacks an identity and that today there is a lack of references, in addition to clarifying that the only player with whom

has relationship is with Francisco Guillermo Ochoa

.