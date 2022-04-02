Cuauhtémoc Blanco reveals why Javier Aguirre made Bofo Bautista the starter against Argentina in South Africa 2010

The former striker recalled the reason that left him out of the match against Argentina in South Africa 2010, where Vasco Aguirre opted for Bofo and the version he showed in the Copa Libertadores

Cuauhtemoc Blanco stated in ESPN that he would have wanted to face Argentina at the time of ‘Vasco’ Aguirre in command of the Mexican team in South Africa 2010, but he confessed that the coach decided to put the ‘Bofo’ Baptist to scare the Argentines, after the performance of the former Chivas player after having faced Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores.

The ‘Temo’ was referring to the 2010 World Cup, in the ‘second time’ of Javier Aguirre as a strategist for the tricolor and where he directed Mexico until the round of 16, since they would just be eliminated by Argentina (3-1) in a controversial matchup.

‘Bofo’ Baptist surprised by jumping from the starter in his first minutes at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in the round of 16 against Argentina. His performance drew criticism, about his fitness and the distance he ran on the pitch.

We present you the best phrases of Cuauhtemoc Blanco in Spicy Soccer:

– Because Javier Aguirre left him on the bench: “The Basque according to his beliefs, he said that when the ‘bofo’ played against Boca they were scared. That’s why he benched me, but I wanted to play.”

– Against Argentina in Qatar 2022: “Everyone talks about Argentina, but we are not going to load them. They are 11 against 11 on the field, you have to play one to one”.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco indicated that Vasco Aguirre put Bofo Bautista in the starting lineup because of the fear he left the Argentines in the Copa Libertadores. Getty Images

On the particular case of Lionel Messi: “I sent a personal brand to Messi and not even let him turn, chase him all over the field”.

Optimistic with the three rivals of the Tri: “Mexico vs.to qualify, I will commit: Poland: win; Arabia: win, and Argentina: tie. We have to win”.

On whether there are leaders in the tricolor: “I have said it many times and there are no leaders in the Mexican team. Why do we ‘do’?

On ‘Chicharito’ Hernández: “Personally, I wouldn’t wear him if I were a coach… Because I don’t want to. The MLS is growing a lot, but it’s not up to the level. For me it’s no longer good.”