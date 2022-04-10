Cuauhtémoc Blanco surprises Club América prior to their match against FC Juárez

tonight the Aztec stadium will watch the match between America club Y Juarez Bravesa duel that seems to be perfect for the fans Cream blue see his team win, like, and score, because the facilities that are usually provided by those led by Ricardo Ferretti they are enough. In case of winning, the Eagles would outnumber the Chivas and could reach the tenth position, entering the zone of Repechage. Before the important meeting, Cuauhtemoc Blanco He made an appointment to see the players already Fernando Ortiz in training.

Through your official account Twitterthe America He shared two photographs where he is seen I fear with the Technical Director Cream blue, first during the time they shared a dressing room and then a current one. The images were accompanied by the text, Forever 10 Let’s go America!to which the fans responded with requests to incorporate the historic ten from Coapa into the club, as they consider that he is someone who could offer better things to the institution.

According to our collaborator Jonatan Peña, the former player and azulcrema figure attended Coapa because his son will already be part of the Nido Águila, so he took the opportunity to motivate the first team.

The following rivals of Club América

Although at the moment he is looking at her bravesthe Eagles will have to deal with soon Tijuana, Tigres, Leon, and Cruz Azulmore demanding rivals whom it will be important to face with a victory against Juarez in the bag.