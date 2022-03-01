Cuauhtémoc Blanco threatened the Terrible Morales at the Bar-Bar

Midtime Editorial

described by Luis “the Matador” Hernandez as the “Disneyland for adults”, the Bar-Bar was not only the place where Salvador Cabañas was shot by José Jorge Balderas Garzaalias the “JJ”, but within its walls a endless quirky stories.

Another of them was recently made known by Erik “Terrible” Morales, who detailed the threats he received from Cuauhtemoc Blanco in a lawsuit in that room, which he was willing to face.

“One time I I was going to fight with Cuahtémoc in a clubwe got out of lawsuit, the guy made me angryhe began to insult me, he began to say things to me, he accused me and told me ‘I’m going to kill you’, I laughed in his face, and I told him ‘whenever you want, so you can see that there is something to love you with here’, but people didn’t let us. It was at the famous Bar Bar,” Terrible recalled on the “Un Round Más” podcast.

Why were so many Americanists attending?

In February 2020, Luis Roberto Alves Zague announced that the Bar-Bar he began to become famous among footballers thanks to the fact that the owner was a furious fan of the Eagles, something that led him to generate a relationship with Efrain “the Knife” Herrera and Antonio Carlos Santoswho would become the pioneers.

He recalled that as América used to play on Sundays at noon, the squad had the whole afternoon off and Monday off, so going to the venue became a habit among them, more because they used to assist stewardesses from Aeroméxico and Mexicana.