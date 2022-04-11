Cuauhtémoc Blanco visited America in Coapa

The idol of América Cuauhtémoc Blanco was present this Saturday during the practice of the qeuipo under the baton of Fernando Ortíz

The former striker of America Cuauhtemoc Blanco visited the team’s facilities in Coapa during practice this Saturday under the baton of coach Ferdinand Ortiz.

The club published through its social networks: “From el Nido. Forever 10. Let’s go America”, and this was accompanied by a photograph of Blanco next to Ortiz.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco He is one of the greatest idols of the fans of the America and now he was visiting the Coapa facilities, prior to the game that the squad will have this day against FC Juarez in the activity of the thirteenth day of the Closure 2022.

The governor of Morelos and former player visited Club América. America club

The Eagles are looking for positive results that will allow them to climb positions within the general classification, in which they are currently located in the fifteenth position.

America He has 13 units so far, after three wins, four draws and five losses, so he needs to score points if he wants to get into the fight to reach the final phase of the fair.

FC Juarezunder the command of coach Ricardo Ferretti, is the last in the competition with eight units, so he will try to surprise the Eagles to obtain his third win of the Closure 2022 .