Cuauhtémoc Blanco wants to move Querétaro to Zacatepec

The Governor of the state of Morelos, Cuauhtemoc Blanco assured that he will try to convince the owners of hot groupowners of the Club Queretaro franchiseto move the team to Zacatepecafter it was announced this afternoon that the franchise will be put up for saleafter the disaffiliation of the directive headed by Gabriel Solaresand of the acts of violence last Saturday in the Corregidora Stadium.

“They will be welcome if they want to come to Zacatepec, with great pleasure they will be well received. I am going to try to contact the owner of Querétaro, I am going to tell him to bring it here because there are spectacular fans here, I hope I try to convince him so that Querétaro can be brought here“, said.

The former player spoke of what happened in the capital of Queretaro during the duel between white roosters and Atlasand considered that the real damage that Mexican soccer has is being caused by the barswhich would have to disappear from national football.

“I think they would have to remove the bars, that gives you more security of being able to go to the stadium. The bars are the ones that are hurting Mexican soccerand they are important, but if they don’t know how to behave, they have to be removed,” he said.

“The entire football community is angry, pissed off because these things cannot happen. It’s unfortunate what happened. These events do not happen in Europe, they should take the issue seriously and try to review all the characters that damage Mexican soccer. It infuriates me”.

And it is that this noon Mikel ArriolaPresident of Liga MX and louis yonPresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), announced the sanctions to the Querétaro Club and the Atlas clubafter the fight that left 26 people injured, three of them seriously, and who are still hospitalized.