Cuauhtémoc Blanco would not call Chicharito to the Mexican National Team

You are not convinced! Cuauhtemoc Blancoidol of the Mexican team and of the Eagles of America declared that, personally, he would not take Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to the Tri and therefore, to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Expressing that the level that is handled in the MLS “is not enough.”

For me it no longer works: Cuauhtémoc Blanco

“Look, I don’t know what happened, because of what they tell me there was a conflict with some players. Personally, I wouldn’t wear it if I were a coach. Because I do not want to. I get along very well with him but no“, declared the current Governor of the State of Morelos in an interview with ESPN.

“Remember that the MLS (Major League Soccer) is growing a lot but it is not at the level, for me it doesn’t work anymore“. Regarding the current trident of the Mexican National TeamCuauhtémoc Blanco expressed that the players must “To put the batteries”.

“They are great players but remember that the World Cup is something else, another ticket when you get there. They’re not having a good time I’m not liking how the Mexican National Team is playing and I don’t think anyonebut it is a question of the footballers”.

Chicharito Hernandez has not been considered by Mexican National Team since September 2019when the top scorer in the history of El Tri was considered to play a friendly against la la United States National Team. Javier Hernandez scored a goal at minute 87′ in the victory against the set of stars and stripes (3-0).

